We Finally Sold Our Fisker Ocean for $10,000

We ended up having to pry one off one of the Ocean's front fascia panels, behind which we found a pair of screws for the hood latch. We removed those, and the hood opened up — and we used that fascia panel to hold it in place, since there's no hood prop. Then it came time to actually charge the battery, which we attempted with a portable jump-start box. The 12-volt battery drained the jump box immediately, which wasn't long enough to provide sufficient electricity to unlock the doors but was enough to set off the piercingly loud car alarm. (Fun!) Eventually, we charged the battery with another vehicle in the Edmunds garage, and that got the Fisker up and running.

Was this a final middle-finger gesture from our ailing Ocean or just another item to add to the Fisker's long list of quibbles? Honestly, who cares? We're just glad this thing is finally gone.