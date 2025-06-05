Tariff Uncertainty Is Already Shaking Up Car Buying Decisions

President Trump’s renewed push for tariffs in his second term has ignited uncertainty across the auto industry, bringing fresh challenges just as the market was finding its footing after years of pandemic-driven volatility. Recent court rulings have made it harder for consumers and industry players alike to interpret what’s unfolding and what the consequences mean for their wallets.

So far, though, the actual impact of tariffs on the automotive market has been more muted than many expected. According to Edmunds data, key indicators like average transaction prices (ATPs) for new vehicles have largely stayed in line with seasonal norms: In April 2025, the ATP for new vehicles was $48,422, up 2.2% from April 2024's $47,385 and up 2.7% from March 2025's $47,148. While there have been some targeted moves — such as automakers adjusting suggested retail pricing on select models or limiting availability of certain vehicles — these actions haven’t yet translated into widespread disruptions.

While the numbers haven't moved significantly, car shoppers are already signaling that they’re preparing for change. If tariffs remain in place, broader market disruption may follow.

In a recent Edmunds survey of in-market shoppers,1 44% said tariffs will definitely influence their purchase decision, and another 31% said tariffs will somewhat factor in. Just 17% said tariffs wouldn't impact their decision at all.