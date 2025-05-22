3-Year-Old Used Vehicle Prices Surpass $30,000 for the First Time Since 2023 as Supply Pressures Mount

Just as the used vehicle market was settling into a period of relative stability in 2024, early signs of renewed pricing pressure began to emerge in Q1 2025.

New-car inventory has mostly rebounded from the chip shortage of the early 2020s, evidenced by average transaction prices (ATPs) leveling off and incentives making a cautious return.

But below the surface, deeper supply challenges are now beginning to take shape in the used market. A sharp drop in leasing through 2022 and 2023, and fewer sales overall due to low supply, means far fewer lightly used vehicles are returning to dealer lots in 2025. The average age of trade-ins rose to 7.6 years in Q1 2025 — up from 7.3 years a year ago and the oldest trade-in age Edmunds has recorded since Q1 2019 — as more consumers returned to the market with older vehicles, further tightening near-new inventory.

Add in the looming impact of tariffs on new vehicle pricing and availability, and it’s become clear that the mild price increases seen in Q1 could mark the early stages of a broader shift in the used market.

Near-new prices rise, lot times stretch as inventory tightens

The average transaction price for a 3-year-old used vehicle was $30,522 in Q1 2025, up 2.3% from $29,844 a year ago — and marking the first time this figure has surpassed $30,000 since Q2 2023, according to Edmunds data. This increase in price was accompanied by longer lot times at used-car dealerships: The average days to turn — the number of days a vehicle sits on a dealer lot before a sale — for used vehicles was 38 days, four more days than a year prior and the highest Edmunds has on record since Q1 2021 with the same 38 days to turn.

The longer lot times paired with higher average transaction prices for 3-year-old used cars show that dealers are likely maintaining higher asking prices and demonstrating a willingness to wait for the right buyers given the lower supply. The effect of the limited number of lightly used vehicles to purchase is reflected in the average age of used vehicles listed on Edmunds rising from 5.7 years old in March 2024 to 6.1 years old in March 2025.