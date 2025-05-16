2025 Honda Civic Hybrid: What's It Like to Live With?

All that said, we love the way our Civic hybrid drives. The Civic Hybrid is spacious, comfy and zippy," says executive director of written content Jodi Tourkow. "I was able to move around on the highway with ease, and acceleration wasn’t a problem."

Our fuel economy's been great right off the bat, too. The EPA rates our car at 50 mpg city, 45 mpg highway and 48 mpg combined — numbers that are super easy to hit. We're also looking forward to putting the EPA's bladder-busting 595-mile range figure to the test on long trips.

What do we think so far?

"This is such a pleasant car," vehicle test editor Reese Counts writes in our logbook. "It's not fancy or luxurious, but it's such a nice vehicle to drive every day. It's comfortable, quiet, and easy to see out of. The powertrain is smooth and reasonably powerful for a hybrid, and you don't have to work hard to get great fuel economy. The hatch makes it super practical too. It's hard to fault the Civic Hybrid as a daily driver."

Exactly how practical is the hatch, though? Senior reviews editor Brian Wong says, "The hatchback doesn't offer as much extra storage as you might think. On paper there's a giant disparity between it and the sedan (24.5 cubic feet vs 14.8 cubic feet) in terms of trunk space, but in practice I was only able to fit one more small carry-on bag into the hatchback because it's kind of oddly shaped. The advantage it offers is the ability to fold the seats down, and the hatch's giant opening allows you to load larger items that won't fit in the sedan (like an office chair)."