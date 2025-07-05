Ford Bronco Sport Sasquatch: How Much Fits in the Trunk?

When it comes to stuffing stuff into the back of a vehicle, I've learned time and again that boxy is better. That's certainly the case with the Ford Bronco Sport. I previously crammed what is effectively a big compact SUV's worth of luggage into the subcompact Bronco Sport Big Bend's 32.5-cubic-foot cargo area. Alas, that represented the baby Bronco at its best. If you get the Badlands trim level or apply the Sasquatch package to an Outer Banks, the added all-terrain spare tire raises the floor and reduces volume to 29.4 cubic feet. If you get a Badlands with Sasquatch, the cargo volume goes down further to 29.1 cubic feet.

OK, so what does that mean in terms of actual stuff? How much cargo capacity are you giving up by getting the Badlands and/or the Sasquatch's giant off-road tires? Well, that's what I'm here for. I'll also be looking beyond capacity at the Bronco Sport's many clever storage solutions.