- Ford Bronco Sport cargo capacity differs by trim level and with the Sasquatch package.
- The Badlands Sasquatch is the worst-case scenario with 29.1 cubic feet.
- Our real-world test shows how much you can fit inside.
Ford Bronco Sport Sasquatch: How Much Fits in the Trunk?
Want the big Sasquatch tires? It'll cost you cargo space
When it comes to stuffing stuff into the back of a vehicle, I've learned time and again that boxy is better. That's certainly the case with the Ford Bronco Sport. I previously crammed what is effectively a big compact SUV's worth of luggage into the subcompact Bronco Sport Big Bend's 32.5-cubic-foot cargo area. Alas, that represented the baby Bronco at its best. If you get the Badlands trim level or apply the Sasquatch package to an Outer Banks, the added all-terrain spare tire raises the floor and reduces volume to 29.4 cubic feet. If you get a Badlands with Sasquatch, the cargo volume goes down further to 29.1 cubic feet.
OK, so what does that mean in terms of actual stuff? How much cargo capacity are you giving up by getting the Badlands and/or the Sasquatch's giant off-road tires? Well, that's what I'm here for. I'll also be looking beyond capacity at the Bronco Sport's many clever storage solutions.
Here is the Badlands Sasquatch cargo area. Still boxy, right? Rather than describing how this is different from the stock Bronco Sport, I'll just show you.
While the standard Bronco Sport cargo area's floor (above) is even with the sill, the Badlands with Sasquatch extends up beyond that. Now, the Badlands photo includes the accessory rubber floor mat ($150) that raises the floor farther, but I chucked that for all testing. It is not a factor.
Here's that P235/65R17 T-rated spare tire in all its glory.
OK, let's get to the bags. Here's some nice boilerplate information about the bags I use and their dimensions. There are two bags you'd definitely have to check at the airport: Big Gray (26 inches long x 16.5 inches wide x 12 inches deep) and Big Blue (26 x 16.5 x 10). There are three roll-aboards that usually fit as carry-on: Medium Tall (24 x 14 x 9), Medium Wide (23 x 15 x 9) and the smaller Green Bag (21 x 14 x 9.5). Finally, there's everyone's favorite Fancy Bag (21 x 12 x 11), a medium-size duffle.
All the standard bags fit. No surprise there. For this first test, though, I decided to put the bags in the exact same Tetris formation I did back in 2021 with the Big Bend (the identically sized Green Bag has since replaced the little blue one). The Bronco Sport cargo area is so tall that visibility is still maintained though the bags are certainly higher. The Green Bag was getting a little squished by the liftgate, though, so my official placement is below for the standard bags.
Two things. This is a phenomenal result for the subcompact SUV segment. Most in the segment struggle to fit them all, yet it's easy cheese even with this worst-case-scenario Bronco Sport.
I will note, however, that the Bronco Sport has a cargo test Achilles' heel: rear head restraints that don't go up. Oh, they can be removed, but they can't be locked in a higher position. That's not great for heads, but it's even worse for using the head restraints as a cargo barrier. As such, I couldn't load as high as I might otherwise have been able to.
OK, let's bring on the extra stuff.
This is my 38-quart cooler added to the mix, but that's all she wrote. Not only is this a worse result than the standard Bronco Sport, it's a worse result than the front-wheel-drive Volkswagen Taos that had more room left over for an extra duffel bag and maybe two. That said, this still smokes other subcompact SUVs that wouldn't have a prayer of fitting the cooler. It's also very much in keeping with smaller compact SUVs like the Mazda CX-5 or Nissan Rogue.
All told, the Bronco Badlands with Sasquatch is still mighty spacious.
OK, onto the clever cargo solutions.
The Bronco Sport comes standard with a separate-opening glass hatch. There are two little hidden buttons tucked under the liftgate's handle cutout with "Glass" on the left and "Door" on the right.
This is a great feature for storing long items like surfboards, a fact made obvious by the little Easter egg on the glass of an old-school Bronco with a surfboard sticking out the back.
There's an integrated bottle opener! I guess this isn't really a storage solution. Whatever. Party on.
The Bronco Sport, annoyingly, does not have a power liftgate. It does have these enormous grab handles, though, which let you pull down the liftgate with two hands like you're spinning the wheel on The Price Is Right. These handles can double as hanging points for wet things. There are also two directional LED lights up there.
Not unique but increasingly rare, the Bronco Sport comes standard with raised roof rails. Instead of buying exactly sized crossbars that screw into fixed points (the norm for the segment), these can accept rails you already own or other items entirely. There are also smaller holes that serve as tie-down points.
Speaking of tie-downs, the Bronco Sport Badlands has a pair that pop out from just forward of each front door. You can also use the burly, swing-up tow hooks on the rear.
My Badlands Sasquatch test vehicle also came with the $195 Cargo Management System accessory. This does a lot of things, so join me on yet another bonus Cargo Test journey.
As you can see above, it can create a double floor, which I'm sure would be helpful for something. The third-generation Honda CR-V had something like this.
Note that this locks into place and is rugged hard plastic. Things would slide around on it, though.
You can fold it back in half, which reveals a measuring tape (ruler?) similar to what you'd find in an F-150's tailgate.
You can slide it rearward, turn the locks into a second set of holes, and extend little legs onto the bumper to create a handy little table. You cannot, however, pull it out and use it as a stand-alone table. First- and second-generation Honda CR-V still has it beat there.
When not used, the folded "table" stows against the back seat. This obviously takes up space, though, so just as I do with cargo covers, I thought I would also run the cargo test back with the Cargo Management System stowed inside.
The "table" reduces the cargo area's length enough that it prevented me from ultimately stowing the cooler aboard. I could still add my Blue Duffel and Edmunds Golf Classic Duffel (behind the blue one), but that was all I could manage while maintaining visibility and working with the non-raisable head restraints.
Note that other than the fender hooks, these cargo solutions are found in other Bronco Sport trim levels or at least can be added to them. Either way, the baby Bronco is a cargo champ.