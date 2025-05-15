The 2025 Volvo EX90 Hit 310 Miles in the Edmunds EV Range Test But Was Full of Software Problems

At the Edmunds test track, the Volvo ran to 60 mph in an admirable 4.5 seconds, beating the Kia EV9’s 4.7-second sprint. The EX90 then completed the quarter mile in 13.0 seconds at a speed of 104.7 mph, again better than the Kia, which did 13.3 seconds at 100 mph.

Slowing down the 6,000-pound Volvo wasn’t too problematic either. It stopped from 60 mph in 121 feet, 3 feet better than the EV9 and 7 feet better than the Rivian R1S. Finally, on the skidpad, the EX90 registered 0.87 g. This is almost identical to the EV9 and R1S, showing that the Volvo is about dead-on with its rivals when it comes to handling grip.

Around our track, the EX90 was surprisingly capable considering its overall size and weight. It is by no means a super SUV, but anyone switching from a gas-powered XC90 to this all-electric three-row will feel a huge difference in overall agility. The 510 horsepower the EX90 offers is more than enough to make this a lively family vehicle, especially in a straight line.