- We just tested the 2025 Volvo EX90 Twin Motor Performance, a three-row all-electric SUV.
- The Volvo beat its EPA-estimated range, hitting 310 miles in our test, and put down some decent numbers at the track as well.
- Throughout our time with the SUV, it was constantly plagued by software bugs, including one that limited our speed while driving.
The 2025 Volvo EX90 Hit 310 Miles in the Edmunds EV Range Test But Was Full of Software Problems
The company's largest EV is in need of some over-the-air updates
Volvo’s all-electric three-row SUV, the EX90, has been a hotly anticipated item for some time now. After its delayed entry into the market, we finally got our hands on one to give it the full Edmunds shakedown, including a range test and instrumented performance testing around our track.
We tested a 2025 Volvo EX90 Twin Motor Performance — the most expensive version of the SUV. Our car checked in at over $95,000 loaded with options. This is more expensive than most electric three-rows on sale today.
Equipped with the optional 22-inch wheels, this EX90 has an EPA-estimated range of 300 miles. Like usual, we attached all of our data recording equipment and set out to find our own result. The EX90 traveled 310 miles in the Edmunds EV Range Test, beating its figure by 3.5%.
For some context, the EX90’s number is better than the Kia EV9’s 306-mile figure and way better than the Volkswagen ID Buzz’s 263 miles. Only the Rivian R1S beat out the Volvo with its 330-mile showing.
At the Edmunds test track, the Volvo ran to 60 mph in an admirable 4.5 seconds, beating the Kia EV9’s 4.7-second sprint. The EX90 then completed the quarter mile in 13.0 seconds at a speed of 104.7 mph, again better than the Kia, which did 13.3 seconds at 100 mph.
Slowing down the 6,000-pound Volvo wasn’t too problematic either. It stopped from 60 mph in 121 feet, 3 feet better than the EV9 and 7 feet better than the Rivian R1S. Finally, on the skidpad, the EX90 registered 0.87 g. This is almost identical to the EV9 and R1S, showing that the Volvo is about dead-on with its rivals when it comes to handling grip.
Around our track, the EX90 was surprisingly capable considering its overall size and weight. It is by no means a super SUV, but anyone switching from a gas-powered XC90 to this all-electric three-row will feel a huge difference in overall agility. The 510 horsepower the EX90 offers is more than enough to make this a lively family vehicle, especially in a straight line.
Nonstop software problems
While our testing results are good for the EX90, it’s hard to call this a total victory. During the range test — and, really, throughout our entire review period — the SUV had all kinds of software-related issues.
The driver assistance systems failed on multiple occasions, rendering the features unavailable. The suspension flashed a critical warning error on the screen, limiting the SUV’s top speed. And on the morning we started the range test, the car threw up a charging failure warning. Every one of these glitches went away by turning the vehicle off and back on again, but these constant small bugs were annoying to say the least. We're hoping Volvo will be able to quickly remedy these problems through forthcoming over-the-air updates.