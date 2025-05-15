Drag Race! Tesla Model 3 Performance vs. Dodge Charger Daytona

Two EVs with very different philosophies go head-to-head in Edmunds U-Drags

Edmunds U-Drags: Tesla Model 3 Perfomance vs. Dodge Charger Daytona EV
  • The Dodge Charger Daytona leans on its heritage, borrowing an old name for a modern electric performance car.
  • The Tesla Model 3 Performance is all about the here and now (and the future). 
  • Which is quickest? We find out.

Even though they're both EVs, there is a lot that separates the Tesla Model 3 Performance and the Dodge Charger Daytona EV.

The Tesla comes from an automaker with more experience with EVs than any other. It's also the latest in a lengthy line of small, relatively affordable, supercar-embarrassing electric performance sedans. It makes a total of 510 horsepower from two electric motors and is relatively light given it's an EV at "just" 4,051 pounds. Its recent refresh also endowed it with better brakes, better handling, and seats that actually hold you in place when you go around a corner — all of which will help it today on our U-Drags course.

The Dodge Charger EV, on the other hand, is basically a battleship for the road. It weighs almost a ton more, at 5,974 pounds, but this bruiser also makes more power. Total output (with the PowerShot mode turned on) is rated at 670 hp from its own pair of electric motors. It also has a speaker that makes strange fake exhaust noises, which is ... certainly something. The Charger costs more than the Tesla and has a worse power-to-weight ratio, so it's got a lot of work to do if it's going to prove to be a worthy contender.

Who wins? Watch the video below to find out! 

Nick Yekikianby

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

Steven Ewing

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and drive his 2000 BMW M Roadster.

