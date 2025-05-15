Even though they're both EVs, there is a lot that separates the Tesla Model 3 Performance and the Dodge Charger Daytona EV.

The Tesla comes from an automaker with more experience with EVs than any other. It's also the latest in a lengthy line of small, relatively affordable, supercar-embarrassing electric performance sedans. It makes a total of 510 horsepower from two electric motors and is relatively light given it's an EV at "just" 4,051 pounds. Its recent refresh also endowed it with better brakes, better handling, and seats that actually hold you in place when you go around a corner — all of which will help it today on our U-Drags course.

The Dodge Charger EV, on the other hand, is basically a battleship for the road. It weighs almost a ton more, at 5,974 pounds, but this bruiser also makes more power. Total output (with the PowerShot mode turned on) is rated at 670 hp from its own pair of electric motors. It also has a speaker that makes strange fake exhaust noises, which is ... certainly something. The Charger costs more than the Tesla and has a worse power-to-weight ratio, so it's got a lot of work to do if it's going to prove to be a worthy contender.

Who wins? Watch the video below to find out!