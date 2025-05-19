The feature that makes the biggest difference to the Silver Anniversary Edition’s off-road prowess is actually a dealer-installed option. It’s a set of 275/45R20 General Grabber all-terrain tires mounted on wheels from the M Sport package. While four 275/40R20 all-season tires come standard, BMW provides a discount so Silver Anniversary buyers can choose the Grabbers for $799 and have them installed at the dealership. For anyone serious about off-roading, these tires are a must.

The Grabbers have their pros and cons on the X5. With a taller sidewall that absorbs more road imperfections, they make the X5’s good ride even better. They also dig into mud and snow as I learned in the snowy and muddy roads leading to Mary Jane mountain. However, with their knobby tread, they’re also more prone to highway droning, and they provide much less traction on pavement than the standard all-seasons, compromising the X5’s characteristic sporty demeanor.

A standard four-corner air suspension is also a great off-roading feature. It works with xSnow, xSand, xGravel and xRocks off-road drive modes to raise the X5's ground clearance from a standard 8.3 inches to as high as 9.9 inches. The modes also adjust the transmission's shift points, throttle mapping and traction control programming, all of which help the X5 tackle different types of terrain with ease.