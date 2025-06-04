All-New Audi Q7 and Q9 Arrive in Late 2026

The current Audi Q7 has been on sale since 2016. And while it's still a great SUV, its life has been extended with not one but two face-lifts. That's twice as many as we normally get, so it's definitely time for a new Q7 — and Audi seems to agree.

During a media event in Colorado this week, an Audi spokesperson told us that the next Q7 will arrive at the end of 2026. That means the current Q7 should stick around for one more year, with the new version arriving in time for the 2027 model year.

There's another, even larger Audi SUV coming as well. The Audi Q9 will sit at the tippy top of the company's lineup and will more directly compete with rivals like the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS, as well as American options like the Cadillac Escalade and Lincoln Navigator.