- A fully updated Audi Q7 is coming in late 2026.
- It will be joined by a new, bigger sibling, the Q9.
- Expect the stalwart Q7 to receive major updates to its exterior styling and engines.
All-New Audi Q7 and Q9 Arrive in Late 2026
Audi's largest SUVs are finally getting a big overhaul next year
The current Audi Q7 has been on sale since 2016. And while it's still a great SUV, its life has been extended with not one but two face-lifts. That's twice as many as we normally get, so it's definitely time for a new Q7 — and Audi seems to agree.
During a media event in Colorado this week, an Audi spokesperson told us that the next Q7 will arrive at the end of 2026. That means the current Q7 should stick around for one more year, with the new version arriving in time for the 2027 model year.
There's another, even larger Audi SUV coming as well. The Audi Q9 will sit at the tippy top of the company's lineup and will more directly compete with rivals like the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS, as well as American options like the Cadillac Escalade and Lincoln Navigator.
It's also worth noting: The Q7 and Q9 won't be EVs. We expect the 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 to return in the standard Q7 and a revised version of the current SUV's 4.0-liter turbocharged V8 to appear in a new SQ7. A plug-in hybrid variant is also expected to join the lineup, likely serving as the base powertrain in the larger Q9.
Sister brands Porsche and Bentley — which, like Audi, are owned by the Volkswagen Group — have recently deployed a V8 plug-in powertrain setup for cars like the Bentayga, Continental GT, Cayenne and Panamera. It wouldn't surprise us to see this make its way into a Q9, or even an SQ9.
As for how these SUVs will look, don't expect them to stray too far from Audi's current design language — think softer and more rounded than sharp and upright. Overall, the new Q7 and Q9 ought to be a mashup of the VW Group's heaviest hitters.