Not that the S 580e is a slouch, of course. Powered by a combination of a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six gas engine and an electric motor fed by a 28.6-kWh battery pack, the plug-in hybrid S-Class delivers 510 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque, enough to scoot this land yacht to 60 mph in less than 5 seconds. On its own, the electric motor makes 148 hp and 354 lb-ft of torque, which is enough to get the S 580e up and moving at city speeds without needing to fire the engine, and this is truly where the electrified S-Class feels best. It makes me wish Mercedes made a proper fully electric S-Class, rather than the meh-tastic EQS sedan that looks like a used bar of soap, Apple Magic Mouse or medicinal suppository (take your pick).

Riding on 20-inch wheels and a cushy adaptive air suspension, the S 580e soaks up potholes and smooths out even the most obtrusive speed bumps. It does so without being wallowy or feeling disconnected, too. Switch over to Sport mode and the S-Class hunkers down and corners with confidence, the electric motor providing ample assist for shooting out of a corner on a winding lakeside road.