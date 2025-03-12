The Toyota C-HR+ Is A New Compact EV It Might Sell Here

Powertrains and performance

The C-HR+ will be offered in both front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations. Two battery capacities will be available. The higher-capacity 77-kWh pack will come with the 338-horsepower all-wheel-drive variant. Front-drivers will offer two batteries: The 77-kWh pack cars will produce 221 horsepower, while those with the 57.7-kWh battery will make 165 horsepower.

The most efficient C-HR+ is estimated to travel up to 372 miles using the European drive cycle. However, the WLTP cycle is notoriously optimistic, and the C-HR+ would likely come in closer to 290 miles using the EPA’s drive cycle, which is the more realistic standard used to estimate range in the United States.

As it’s being sold in Europe, the C-HR+ will come with an 11-kW or 22-kW onboard AC charger and a battery preconditioner to enable higher charge rates. Toyota says it's capable of 150-kW charging on a DC fast charger.