The Toyota C-HR+ Is A New Compact EV It Might Sell Here
The C-HR+ will debut in Europe first but could come to the U.S.
Toyota has unveiled the all-new C-HR+, an electric compact SUV, marking a significant expansion of its electric vehicle lineup. Set for release in Europe in late 2025, Toyota Motor North America representatives wouldn’t confirm that the C-HR+ will come to the United States. Toyota currently offers only one all-electric vehicle in its current American lineup, the slightly larger bZ4X.
Powertrains and performance
The C-HR+ will be offered in both front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations. Two battery capacities will be available. The higher-capacity 77-kWh pack will come with the 338-horsepower all-wheel-drive variant. Front-drivers will offer two batteries: The 77-kWh pack cars will produce 221 horsepower, while those with the 57.7-kWh battery will make 165 horsepower.
The most efficient C-HR+ is estimated to travel up to 372 miles using the European drive cycle. However, the WLTP cycle is notoriously optimistic, and the C-HR+ would likely come in closer to 290 miles using the EPA’s drive cycle, which is the more realistic standard used to estimate range in the United States.
As it’s being sold in Europe, the C-HR+ will come with an 11-kW or 22-kW onboard AC charger and a battery preconditioner to enable higher charge rates. Toyota says it's capable of 150-kW charging on a DC fast charger.
Dimensions and design
The C-HR+ measures 178.0 inches in overall length and has a wheelbase of 108.3 inches, making it only 6.6 inches shorter than the bZ4X, the only other all-electric Toyota sold in America today. Perhaps more importantly, its overall length and wheelbase fall within inches of the RAV4, which last year was the best-selling SUV in the U.S. and is available with gas, hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains.
Inside, the C-HR+ offers significantly less cargo space than both its Toyota counterparts, with 14.7 cubic feet behind the second row. Up front there’s a 14-inch infotainment screen that — in European guise — includes navigation. Otherwise, this is pretty standard Toyota equipment with a suite of driver assist features included in the Toyota Safety Sense system. Standard driver aids include a blind-spot monitor and automatic high beams, while park assist and a 360-degree camera are available.
Market availability
The C-HR+ could arrive in the American market in 2026 or later, aligning with Toyota's broader electric vehicle strategy. But there’s some evidence to suggest that may not happen. Certainly, selling only one all-electric vehicle in the United States puts Toyota out of step with most other manufacturers. But selling a second one that’s so closely positioned to the first (bZ4X) while overlapping directly in the market with its best-selling vehicle (RAV4) seems like an equally odd strategy. We’ll just have to wait and see how this one unfolds.