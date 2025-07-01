Hands On (and Off) With Ford BlueCruise 1.5: Automatic Lane Changes and Better Behavior

Finally, the vehicle moves briskly into the next lane unless you tap the turn signal in the opposite direction of the planned lane change or hold the steering wheel in place. As with most of these systems, this tech can be disabled in the vehicle's options menu, though it proved very useful on a quick test drive down the highways emanating from downtown Detroit.

Set at a steady-but-high-speed pace on one of the highways heading west, the 2025 Mach-E stayed controlled over the long freeway curves equidistant between the white lines. From behind the wheel, the vehicle will move what feels like a foot in either direction when traffic is close by or passing. Sometimes, coming out of a turn, it straightened out just a bit too quickly, but otherwise it worked as advertised.

During those automatic lane changes, the software isn’t shy about using the accelerator, especially when it’s set at BlueCruise’s top speed of 84 mph; above that, traditional adaptive cruise control takes over. It will quickly build speed back to its set limit when it goes into passing mode, even if that’s a 20-mph difference.