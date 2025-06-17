The 2026 Nissan Leaf Finally Catches Up to the Competition

Hatchback be gone

Gone is the traditional hatchback body style of the first two generations of Leaf, replaced by a slantback crossover SUV-ish egg shape à la the Tesla Model Y. It may not be the most distinctive look when viewed in profile, but with a drag coefficient of just 0.26, it's more aerodynamic than the outgoing Leaf. Pop-out front door handles keep the sides smooth, too, part of Nissan's emphasis on aero efficiency.

While the overall shape may be a bit anonymous, the rest of the Leaf's styling is distinctive and nicely detailed, especially at the rear. The upgraded LED taillights on the Platinum+ trim seen here feature two oval elements in the inner lights and three in the outer unit, part of a "2-3" motif that Nissan incorporates throughout the Leaf — in Japanese, "2" is pronounced "ni" and 3 is "san," a clever way for Nissan to incorporate its brand name without extra badges. Up front, sharp-edged headlights curve into a light bar (can we please stop this trend?). The overall look is crisp and modern, if a bit soft around the edges.

The last Leaf was praised for its available unique wheel design, and the new one builds on that trend. This Platinum+ model's 19-inch wheels — a first for the Leaf — incorporate similarly elongated ovals as the taillights across what's effectively a tri-split four-spoke wheel, and they look perfectly funky. Nissan hasn't released images of lesser Leaf trims yet but showed me photos of an SV+, and it has even cooler 18-inch rims.