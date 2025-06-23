New Bentley Continental and Flying Spur Models Tone Down the Power but Add Style

To broaden the appeal of a Bentley to buyers who might be a bit overwhelmed by the endless avenues for customization and the somewhat unnecessary power output of the Speed and Mulliner models, two new trim specifications have been added for 2025. Known as the Core (Bentley politely but firmly requests that you don't call it the "base" model) and Azure specifications, they can be selected for the Continental GT, GTC and Flying Spur models. Let's take a look at the major and minor differences.

It's the (mostly) little things

Though the overall styling hasn't changed, it's the details that serve to separate the Core and Azure from the Speed and Mulliner versions. The Core features clean, classic Bentley design elements, which give both the Flying Spur and Continental a far more understated look than the aggressive Speed or flashy Mulliner. Inside, the Core is still wrapped in a copious amount of leather, but the near endless array of colors and materials is limited. In short, it's an easier, less involved way of personalizing your Bentley and could encourage buyers to simply see their ultra-luxury sedan or coupe as more of an everyday car.