New Bentley Continental and Flying Spur Models Tone Down the Power but Add Style
Bentley's new variants are a little easier to order but no less special
To broaden the appeal of a Bentley to buyers who might be a bit overwhelmed by the endless avenues for customization and the somewhat unnecessary power output of the Speed and Mulliner models, two new trim specifications have been added for 2025. Known as the Core (Bentley politely but firmly requests that you don't call it the "base" model) and Azure specifications, they can be selected for the Continental GT, GTC and Flying Spur models. Let's take a look at the major and minor differences.
It's the (mostly) little things
Though the overall styling hasn't changed, it's the details that serve to separate the Core and Azure from the Speed and Mulliner versions. The Core features clean, classic Bentley design elements, which give both the Flying Spur and Continental a far more understated look than the aggressive Speed or flashy Mulliner. Inside, the Core is still wrapped in a copious amount of leather, but the near endless array of colors and materials is limited. In short, it's an easier, less involved way of personalizing your Bentley and could encourage buyers to simply see their ultra-luxury sedan or coupe as more of an everyday car.
The Azure gets its own subtle styling and detail changes to make it just as unique in appearance as the Speed, but in a more elegant way. Where the Speed models go dark, the Azure goes bright, with added sparkle found in the grille, various trim pieces and a dazzling new headlight design. The headlights look like you could take them out and use them as fancy glassware, but feature 120 LEDs with 14 set aside for low-beam duties and 10 for the high beams. All the rest are used for lighting effects. The other major difference on the outside of an Azure model are its distinctive 22-inch wheels. Inside, the Azure gets its own three-dimensional diamond stitching pattern added to the door panels.
The bigger, heavier differences
Both the Core and Azure are recipients of Bentley's new lower-powered plug-in hybrid powertrain. Lower-powered is, of course, relative, as the power numbers still far eclipse the output of most vehicles on sale today. The twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 is still assisted by a 140-kW electric motor for a combined output of 671 horsepower and a robust 686 lb-ft of torque. For comparison, the Speed and Mulliner models make 771 hp and 738 lb-ft. If performance is still a concern, Bentley says the new Core and Azure variants of the Continental and Flying Spur models hit 60 mph in 3.7 seconds and 3.9 seconds, respectively. Top speed is a healthy and largely illegal 168 mph.
The 25.9-kWh battery provides enough range to allow the Azure and Core models to travel up to 50 miles on electricity alone. Recharging the battery should take about as long as a decadent lunch, or around three hours. Even with the slight power deficit, the Core and Azure models still get rear-axle steering as standard, as well as an electronic limited-slip rear differential (invaluable for dishing out all that torque under heavy acceleration), an adaptive suspension with twin-valve dampers for enhanced ride control, and all-wheel drive.
I had a chance to drive the Core and Azure versions of the GT, GTC and Flying Spur, and I was hard-pressed to notice the power deficit in these new models. The addition of the plug-in hybrid powertrain might have initially been met with skepticism, but in practice, it lends the instant, effortless torque that perfectly suits a Bentley. When the twin-turbo V8 does chip in the lion's share of the power, it returns a deep but well-isolated growl. In the Flying Spur, the exhaust is barely audible, but in the Continental GTC, with the top down, it's a perfect addition to the experience; it's powerful but never obnoxious.
The Speed and Mulliner models usually get all the headlines. They're brash, loud, shockingly fast and border on excessive. But the addition of the Azure and Core models represents a refreshing and simplified way to enjoy a Bentley. To most people, they're still prohibitively expensive, but for buyers used to high levels of luxury, these additions to the lineup represent an easier way to step into the brand and provide the customization and opulence that's tough to find anywhere else.