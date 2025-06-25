- The Mercedes-AMG GT XX is an electric four-door that's all about performance.
- It has enough power to reach 223 mph and can charge quicker than just about anything else on the road today.
- A production version is coming, with key competitors being the Lucid Air and Porsche Taycan.
Mercedes-AMG's Wild New EV Packs 1,341 HP and Super Fast Charging
Too bad it looks like a fish
Mercedes-AMG is entering the world of high-horsepower electric vehicles and it's starting with a wild concept, the AMG GT XX. This four-door fully electric superlative on wheels is said to have a mind-bending 1,341 horsepower, a 223-mph top speed, and the ability to add 250 miles of range in just 5 minutes thanks to mega-fast charging speeds. It's just too bad that, from the front, it kinda looks like a fish.
Design focused on aerodynamics
The overall design is certainly … polarizing. But there are still a lot of cool details worth calling out. The wheels have electronically controlled moving blades that can open and close to maximize range or cooling as needed. All told, the overall shape is slippery enough to give the GT XX a drag coefficient of just 0.19 — a staggering number in terms of aerodynamic design.
Inside, the GT XX has a multimedia system powered by Mercedes' MBUX software, and there's a race-style steering wheel reminiscent of what you'll find in the AMG One. Because this is a concept, Mercedes decided to go all out with seats covered in a leather alternative derived from recycled GT3 racing tires. You know, because who wouldn't want to sit on a set of racing slicks after they've lapped Silverstone once or twice?
1,341 horsepower and 850-kW charging
The GT XX is powered by three electric motors and a high-performance battery developed specifically for AMG. This is said to preview a new AMG production car based on the sub-brand's first fully electric architecture.
The battery uses a unique construction with a tall, narrow cell design that allows for better cooling. This hardware, in conjunction with other innovations, keeps the battery in an ideal operating temperature even after consistent high-performance use (like on a racetrack).
Beyond that, Mercedes says it optimized the GT XX for ultra-fast charging — something that batteries with extra cooling capabilities can handle. According to AMG, the GT XX achieves an average rate of 850 kW throughout its charging curve, which is unbelievable. There currently isn't a fast charger in the U.S. that could juice up the GT XX at its full potential, but Mercedes says it's working on upgrading the charging rates for its own upcoming network of chargers.
Is there demand?
Mercedes-AMG says a production version of the GT XX is coming, but it won't say when. This electric GT has the Porsche Taycan and Lucid Air in its sights.
But the larger question remains: Do customers want a fully electric super-machine like the AMG GT XX? 1,341 horsepower certainly is enticing, but that outrageous output will no doubt come with an outrageous price tag. We'll find out more as Mercedes continues to develop the GT XX toward production.