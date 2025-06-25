Mercedes-AMG's Wild New EV Packs 1,341 HP and Super Fast Charging

Mercedes-AMG is entering the world of high-horsepower electric vehicles and it's starting with a wild concept, the AMG GT XX. This four-door fully electric superlative on wheels is said to have a mind-bending 1,341 horsepower, a 223-mph top speed, and the ability to add 250 miles of range in just 5 minutes thanks to mega-fast charging speeds. It's just too bad that, from the front, it kinda looks like a fish.

Design focused on aerodynamics

The overall design is certainly … polarizing. But there are still a lot of cool details worth calling out. The wheels have electronically controlled moving blades that can open and close to maximize range or cooling as needed. All told, the overall shape is slippery enough to give the GT XX a drag coefficient of just 0.19 — a staggering number in terms of aerodynamic design.