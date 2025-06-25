Mercedes-AMG's Wild New EV Packs 1,341 HP and Super Fast Charging

  • The Mercedes-AMG GT XX is an electric four-door that's all about performance.
  • It has enough power to reach 223 mph and can charge quicker than just about anything else on the road today.
  • A production version is coming, with key competitors being the Lucid Air and Porsche Taycan.

Mercedes-AMG is entering the world of high-horsepower electric vehicles and it's starting with a wild concept, the AMG GT XX. This four-door fully electric superlative on wheels is said to have a mind-bending 1,341 horsepower, a 223-mph top speed, and the ability to add 250 miles of range in just 5 minutes thanks to mega-fast charging speeds. It's just too bad that, from the front, it kinda looks like a fish.

Design focused on aerodynamics

The overall design is certainly … polarizing. But there are still a lot of cool details worth calling out. The wheels have electronically controlled moving blades that can open and close to maximize range or cooling as needed. All told, the overall shape is slippery enough to give the GT XX a drag coefficient of just 0.19 — a staggering number in terms of aerodynamic design. 

Mercedes-AMG GT XX concept interior

Inside, the GT XX has a multimedia system powered by Mercedes' MBUX software, and there's a race-style steering wheel reminiscent of what you'll find in the AMG One. Because this is a concept, Mercedes decided to go all out with seats covered in a leather alternative derived from recycled GT3 racing tires. You know, because who wouldn't want to sit on a set of racing slicks after they've lapped Silverstone once or twice?

1,341 horsepower and 850-kW charging

The GT XX is powered by three electric motors and a high-performance battery developed specifically for AMG. This is said to preview a new AMG production car based on the sub-brand's first fully electric architecture.

Mercedes-AMG GT XX concept profile

The battery uses a unique construction with a tall, narrow cell design that allows for better cooling. This hardware, in conjunction with other innovations, keeps the battery in an ideal operating temperature even after consistent high-performance use (like on a racetrack). 

Beyond that, Mercedes says it optimized the GT XX for ultra-fast charging — something that batteries with extra cooling capabilities can handle. According to AMG, the GT XX achieves an average rate of 850 kW throughout its charging curve, which is unbelievable. There currently isn't a fast charger in the U.S. that could juice up the GT XX at its full potential, but Mercedes says it's working on upgrading the charging rates for its own upcoming network of chargers.

Mercedes-AMG GT XX concept rear

Is there demand?

Mercedes-AMG says a production version of the GT XX is coming, but it won't say when. This electric GT has the Porsche Taycan and Lucid Air in its sights.

But the larger question remains: Do customers want a fully electric super-machine like the AMG GT XX? 1,341 horsepower certainly is enticing, but that outrageous output will no doubt come with an outrageous price tag. We'll find out more as Mercedes continues to develop the GT XX toward production.

by

Clint Simone has worked in the automotive industry since 2015. He has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career. Before joining Edmunds as a senior features editor, Clint contributed to Motor1.com and InsideEVs, evaluating mostly electric cars. Clint loves hot hatchbacks more than any other type of vehicle but secretly enjoys driving big trucks when he gets the chance. He would never admit to that.

edited by

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and drive his 2000 BMW M Roadster.

