We already know a lot about the next Lexus ES, and it's nothing like the car you see here. Lexus is headed straight for the future with the next iteration of its midsize sedan, so much so that it might make the current car seem a bit dull. Old-fashioned, even.

The current ES is still a handsome sedan. The simple surfacing, clean lines, relatively short wheelbase and long overhangs are reminiscent of the original LS 400. The ES has a busier face, sure, but its overall proportions are within tenths of an inch of that very first Lexus sold in America.

The same things Lexus nailed in 1990, it gets right here, too. All the panels line up perfectly; there are no obvious gaps inside or out. The interior feels expensive, and there is a robust mix of materials that help break up lines in interesting ways. You can even have wood inlays with real grain and texture.