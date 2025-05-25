GMC engineers said they tuned the Terrain AT4’s steering and suspension to be sportier than in the other models, but with taller tire sidewalls on smaller wheels, the AT4 feels very similar to the Denali: comfortable and a little choppy over broken pavement. The only major difference is hydraulic bump stops so the AT4 can soften hard impacts that might happen on off-road trails.

The Grabber all-terrain tires provide less on-road grip than the Continental and Michelin all-seasons that come on the 19-inch and 20-inch wheels, but they’ll do their best work in the mud and dirt. These tires proved exceptional at digging in for traction during recent off-road drives of the Honda Passport TrailSport and Ford Expedition Tremor, so they’ll do the job here as well.

However, GMC doesn’t give the tires help in the form of locking center or rear differentials to find traction when a wheel is off the ground or the surfaces differ under different wheels. The AT4 also doesn’t offer forward camera views for off-roading, crawl control, or exotic features like disconnecting sway bars or the raised ride height of an air suspension. The Terrain AT4 will get you to the campsite or the trailhead, but it’s not an off-road hobbyist’s choice. Should you take your Terrain AT4 off-road, however, activating the Terrain mode will act as a one-pedal driving mode to control your speed up and down hills.