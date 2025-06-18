Corvette ZR1X vs. Stingray, E-Ray, Z06 and ZR1: How Do Chevy's Mid-Engine Sports Cars Stack Up?

Spot the differences

Despite the massive range of power available across the quintet of C8 Corvettes, it can be tough to tell one from the next. Unless you have the wheel designs committed to memory (we don’t), you might have to look for a badge to confirm precisely which level of American performance you’re looking at.

But there are some tells. The Stingray is the only non-widebody Corvette, and the trim around its side air intakes is sort of L-shaped. Stepping up to the E-Ray and beyond, the body is wider (those with sharp eyes can see a bit more plastic outboard of the headlights and taillights), and the air intake trim forms a pronounced Y. On the ZR1 and ZR1X, the leg of the Y has a second inlet for rear brake cooling. The Z06 with the aero package has a unique rear wing, while the massive spoiler available on both the ZR1 and ZR1X is hard to miss. The two ZR1 variants also have a deep-dish nose that sucks in even more cooling air at the expense of what is a frunk on other models.

Look closely through the ZR1X’s front wheels and you’ll see 10-piston brake calipers wrapped around 16.5-inch carbon-ceramic discs, the largest ever offered on a 'Vette. Those will also be available on the ZR1, so you’ll probably have to look for the big X on the badge aft of the doors to make one out from the other.