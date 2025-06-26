The Best Advanced Driving Schools for Teens in the U.S.

Here's a disturbing truth: Car crashes are a leading cause of death for teenagers between the ages of 15 and 19. Teen drivers are inexperienced on the road — some are overconfident, some are underconfident. Driver education is inconsistent from state to state, and testing requirements can be alarmingly sparse before releasing teens out onto the highways of America.

Several opportunities exist for new drivers to gain defensive driving skills. These privately funded and nonprofit advanced driving schools exist for one reason: to reduce the number of fatalities on the road. In some cases, the impetus for starting these driving schools was born from personal tragedy, and in others, a general desire to help. Prices and curriculum vary widely and take place all over the country. Need another incentive? Some insurance providers might count one of these classes toward premium discounts. Here are a few of our favorites.

Put On The B.R.A.K.E.S.

It's been 17 years since former professional drag racing champion Doug Herbert lost his two teen sons in a car crash. That unspeakable tragedy led Herbert to create Put On The B.R.A.K.E.S. (Be Responsible And Keep Everyone Safe), a nonprofit dedicated to educating young drivers and their parents about mindful driving.

This three-hour class is open to all with a $99 deposit to reduce the number of no-shows. Kia provides all of the vehicles for the program, and young drivers are taught by current and former members of law enforcement, professional racers and stunt drivers at a 2:1 student-to-teacher ratio. Parents get to sit in on the classroom instruction and observe as their kids complete drills focused on the five key issues: distracted driving awareness, panic braking, crash avoidance, drop-wheel/off-road recovery and car control/skid recovery.