Ford Pulls the Wraps off the Global Version of the Redesigned 2023 Ranger Pickup

Nov 24, 2021 9:00 PM GMT+0000

The 2023 Ford Ranger just broke cover, and even though this is the global version of the new Ranger, you can expect the US-spec model to look a lot like this one.

By Nick Yekikian

WORLD EXCLUSIVE: We Tested the 2022 Rivian R1T and It's the Quickest and Best-Handling Truck Ever

Nov 9, 2021 8:00 PM GMT+0000

Edmunds has the first independent test of the all-new, all-electric Rivian R1T Launch Edition truck. We ran the R1T through our usual battery of tests to measure just how well it accelerates, brakes and handles on paved roads. Our test vehicle features four electric motors, one per wheel, packing a combined 835 horsepower and 908 lb-ft of torque. Want to know how it did? Check out our track results!

By Jonathan Elfalan

REAL-WORLD TEST: 2022 Rivian R1T Beats EPA Range by 3 Miles, but With Epic Inefficiency

Nov 9, 2021 8:00 PM GMT+0000

Edmunds tested the all-new 2022 Rivian R1T to see how far it goes on a full battery charge. Its official EPA-estimated range is 314 miles, but EV range can vary in the real world. Here's how the first all-electric production truck fared in our testing.

By Jonathan Elfalan

2022 Toyota Tundra Starts at $37,645

Nov 5, 2021 11:00 AM GMT+0000

We knew that with its healthy list of improvements, the redesigned 2022 Toyota Tundra would be more expensive than last year's model. Read our First Look to see just how much the price has grown.

By Cameron Rogers

Ford Maverick vs. Hyundai Santa Cruz: Tiny Truck Throwdown

Nov 4, 2021 7:00 PM GMT+0000

The Ford Maverick or the Hyundai Santa Cruz: There are two new trucks on the market, and they’re about as small as trucks can get, but which one is best? Let’s find out.

By Nick Yekikian

2022 Toyota Tundra vs. 2021 Ford F-150: Matching Up Two Brawny Full-Size Trucks

Oct 29, 2021 7:00 PM GMT+0000

A fully redesigned 2022 Toyota Tundra is turning heads with several key enhancements and flashy new features. But is this truck really as tough as our top-rated full-size pickup, the Ford F-150? Read this article to find out.

By Ryan ZumMallen

The 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Brings the Fight to Ford, Ram

Oct 22, 2021 12:00 AM GMT+0000

The 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 adds Super Cruise to its options list, allowing drivers to tow hands-free. There are also two new trims with more luxury features.

By Cameron Rogers

EPA Makes Ford's Day: 2022 Maverick Hybrid Gets 42 City MPG

Oct 21, 2021 10:00 AM GMT+0000

Ford was shooting for 40 mpg in the city when the 2022 Maverick hybrid was announced. According to the EPA, it did even better than that.

By Nick Yekikian

2022 Toyota Tundra Turns Over Several New Leaves

Oct 12, 2021 11:00 AM GMT+0000

Brash new looks and an available hybrid V6 powertrain announce the redesigned 2022 Toyota Tundra with authority, but it's the many changes underneath its skin that finally make this a modern truck.

By Travis Langness

The All-Electric 2024 Chevy Silverado Is Coming in Early 2022

Oct 6, 2021 7:00 PM GMT+0000

With Rivian, Ford and Hummer all-in on the EV truck game, it’s time for Chevy’s contender to enter the ring.

By Nick Yekikian

TESTED: The 2022 Santa Cruz Doesn't Care If You Don't Think It's a Truck

Oct 5, 2021 9:00 PM GMT+0000

We get our hands on the all-new 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz, a small pickup truck based on a car-like SUV foundation. Our test vehicle features a potent turbocharged 2.5-liter inline-four and a slick dual-clutch automatic transmission. Want to know how it drives and performs? Check out our track results!

By Jonathan Elfalan

2022 Ford Maverick Isn't Afraid of Hard Work

Oct 5, 2021 10:00 AM GMT+0000

When you cut through the noise, the 2022 Ford Maverick is simply a capable compact truck. It just happens to be built on a crossover SUV platform and come standard as a hybrid.

By Ryan ZumMallen

Nissan Just Debuted Sweet-Looking Nismo Accessories for the 2022 Frontier

Sep 28, 2021 7:00 PM GMT+0000

Nismo revealed some sweet Nismo-branded off-road accessories for the 2022 Frontier, including an overland bed rack, a spacious rooftop tent and an exhaust.

By Nick Yekikian

The New 2022 Toyota Tundra Is Finally Here, and We've Rounded Up Its Top 10 Features

Sep 20, 2021 7:00 PM GMT+0000

The 2022 Toyota Tundra is (finally!) all new, and we've rounded up some of the best features on Toyota's stalwart full-size truck. Check them out here!

By Nick Yekikian

Midsize Truck Showdown: New Nissan Frontier Takes on Tacoma, Ranger and Canyon

Sep 17, 2021 7:00 PM GMT+0000

The arrival of a redesigned Nissan Frontier is cause for emergency in the midsize pickup world, so how does it stack up against existing rivals? We pit the Frontier against the Ford Ranger, GMC Canyon and Toyota Tacoma to find out.

By Ryan ZumMallen

