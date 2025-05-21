2026 Toyota RAV4: Five Things You Need to Know

The RAV4 is an incredibly important vehicle — and not just for Toyota. Last year, more than 475,000 Toyota RAV4 models were sold in the United States, making it America's best-selling vehicle. In fact, Toyota sold more RAV4s in 2024 than all of its other SUV models combined.

There's a brand-new RAV4 coming later this year, with revised engine options, new tech, and specialized sporty and off-road models. Here are the five big things you need to know about the 2026 Toyota RAV4 before it hits dealerships later this year.