A Software Update Fixed Our Volvo EX30's Most Annoying Quirk
Do you own a Volvo EX30? If so, go get the 1.5.3 software update — ASAP
When we last checked in on our cute little Volvo EX30, it was incessantly beeping due to a road sign notification feature that could not be turned off. To put this annoyance into context, it's a 22-mile drive from my home in northeast Los Angeles to Edmunds HQ in Santa Monica, California, and over the course of that drive, the EX30's infotainment system sounded its "bok" chime 27 times. That's 54 notifications in one daily commute. You can see how that'd get real old real quick.
I watched a whole bunch of videos on YouTube showing European-spec EX30s where the feature could easily be turned off, but the menus on our U.S.-spec EX30 are different. A Volvo spokesperson confirmed that our car would need a software fix to resolve this issue, and unfortunately, despite having over-the-air update capabilities, the EX30 would need to make a trip to the dealer.
My advice: If you own a Volvo EX30 and are similarly annoyed by this undefeatable feature, take your car to the dealer and ask for the version 1.5.3 software upgrade. It can be turned around the same day and doesn't cost anything. Don't wait around for an over-the-air update that'll never come.
Are all of our tech issues resolved? Not quite …
The EX30 is so much nicer to live with following the 1.5.3 update; 27 audio notifications over the course of 22 miles is just insane. But our subcompact Volvo isn't free of tech gremlins — at least, not yet. For what it's worth, we also had some problems with a recent Volvo EX90 test.
We're still having trouble maintaining reliable wireless Apple CarPlay connections while driving. On a couple of occasions now, the CarPlay portion of the EX30's infotainment screen will go completely black. Meanwhile, the rest of the software operates as intended — well, mostly; when this CarPlay freakout happens, the audio volume controls stop working, which is weird.
Another issue that's cropped up suddenly? The passenger side window's auto-up function is no longer working. The weirder part? The EX30 only has two window switches — you swap between the front and rear windows via a "rear" button on the center console — so you'd think the auto-up function would be broken for both passenger-side windows. But it isn't. Just the front doesn't work. Cool.
I'm really hoping this isn't a case of our Volvo swapping one electronic issue for another. And I'm doubly hoping that an over-the-air push is all we'll need this time.
Photos by Tyler Clemmensen