First impressions matter

I was pleasantly surprised when I sat in the new Tiguan for the first time. The upscale interior gives off Audi vibes, and when you reach out to touch surfaces, they feel as good as they look. VW even uses real American walnut wood trim on the dash. The seats are covered in cloth, fancy synthetic leather or real quilted Varenna leather in the top-of-the-line SEL R-Line. Those leather chairs are also ventilated and have two-zone heating, meaning the seatback and cushion can be heated separately. Both front seats also have a multipoint massage system, something usually reserved for hoity-toity luxury brands.

The Tiguan is practical too, as an SUV needs to be. There's plenty of front seat space and three-position seat memory for the driver and passenger on the SEL R-Line. The roomy rear seat passes the self-behind-self test for my 6-foot, 1-inch frame. If you fill your rear seat with kids in car seats, the easy-access lower anchors and plentiful room should make getting them in and out a snap. There are even vents and two USB-C ports back there, and on the top trim, the outboard positions are heated. This Tiguan drops the third row from the previous generation, but it was pretty useless anyhow and won't be missed.

As for cargo space, VW doesn't have final specs just yet, but it's a safe bet it's around the same as the current Tiguan's 37.6 cubic feet. The underfloor area is mostly taken up by a spare tire, but deep pockets on either side, plus an additional small well on top of the left wheel hump are handy for smaller items. Also handy: the rear seatback releases mounted in the cargo area.