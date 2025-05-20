Here's Why the 2026 Toyota RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid Has Two Different Charging Ports

The 2026 Toyota RAV4 is all-new and hybrid only, including a plug-in hybrid option. Four versions of the RAV4 will be offered with the updated PHEV system: SE, XSE, Woodland and GR Sport. But between those four trims are, weirdly, two different ways to charge.

The GR Sport and SE models both come with the Level 2 J1772 charging port and can juice up their battery at 11 kW (more than the 6.6 kW of the previous RAV4 PHEV). If you've owned a plug-in hybrid before, you'll be familiar with this five-pin charge port. It's slower than DC fast charging, but it's the one you'll find in homes and apartment complexes across the country.

Level 2 is the most common way plug-in hybrids charge up, their smaller batteries not necessarily needing the extra juice provided by the ability to charge at higher rates. However, Toyota didn't think one way to charge was enough, so the Woodland and XSE models have a DC fast-charging port. Toyota says this will allow the RAV4 to charge from 10% to 80% in approximately 30 minutes.