Our 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Came With Free Racing School

I was excited when I heard we were purchasing a 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for our One-Year Road Test garage. I was a big fan of our old Shelby GT500, and having another sports car in the fleet is never a bad thing. It's only been in our garage a few months, but the Dark Horse has already been put through the paces at several Edmunds U-Drags races.

Because Edmunds purchased the car just like any other customer, we were eligible to send someone to the Dark Horse Track Attack driving school at Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina. If you have an eligible Mustang or are planning on purchasing one, I highly recommend attending the program.

The Dark Horse Track Attack driving school is included with each new Mustang Dark Horse at no extra cost. It's right on the window sticker, which is where I first learned about the whole thing. Ford doesn't cover travel or lodging, but the program itself — which offered more actual seat time than some media events that I've attended — is included with the price of the car. Ford offers similar programs for vehicles like the Explorer ST and F-150 Raptor. You simply have to sign up for a class within 12 months of the purchase date.