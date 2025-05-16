How to Buy a Used Electric Car

Photo: Maskot | Maskot via Getty Images

The basics of shopping for a used electric car, or EV for short, are mostly the same as for buying any used car, with a few key differences we'll discuss here. At its core, you want to establish a price range, come up with a list of makes and models that fit your needs, and then start hunting.

Getting preapproved for a car loan can help you determine a shopping budget. If you're not quite there yet but have a rough idea of what you want your monthly payment to be, take a look at Edmunds' affordability calculator.

Where to find used electric cars for sale

There are several places to buy a used car. A mainstream dealership is one of the more common options. Most major automotive brands have EVs in their lineups these days, so most franchise dealerships will have at least a few in their used car departments.

Independent used car dealerships, such as CarMax, also offer a well-stocked inventory of used electric cars.

Here on Edmunds, you can filter your search to see only electric cars for sale. It includes inventory from all types of dealerships, which allows you to cast a wide net. They can be a gold mine of information as you try to winnow down your list to a chosen few.

There are also online classifieds such as Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace, which can vary in quality but offer several vehicles from private sellers who might offer lower prices.

Once you’ve got your list of candidates in hand, you need to contact the seller — be it a private party or a dealership — so you can get more information about the car and schedule an in-person look and test drive.

While you're browsing the used EV listings, look for the car's vehicle identification number (VIN). You'll need that to run a vehicle history check. You'll need that to see where the car has been, whether it's had any accidents, and how many owners it has had.

What to look out for in a used electric car

With EVs, it’s also a good idea to ask for a battery condition report in addition to the vehicle history report. These reports provide an estimate of the overall health of the main battery, which is one of the main concerns people have when considering a used EV.

A dealership should have one available or can have a technician perform a check and print out a report for you on-site. A private seller, however, might not be willing to pay for a battery test, but should let you take the car to a dealership or independent repair shop (use one that has experience with EVs).

Recurrent Auto, an EV battery health research firm, can estimate a battery's condition by comparing a model’s expected range to its range when new, plus a few other factors that account for the age and mileage of the vehicle. Another benefit of shopping on Edmunds is that many of our used EV listings include the vehicle’s Recurrent battery score.

Finally, as with any used car, it can be a good idea to get an overall mechanical checkup, also referred to as a prepurchase inspection. Major franchise dealerships will have performed one already, which is one of the benefits of shopping there. But if you're shopping at a small dealership or considering a private listing, you can take it to a mechanic if the seller agrees to it. Some independent mechanics will do it for free in the hopes of making you a loyal return customer for services. In most cases, however, you’ll have to pay. It’s a good investment, though, if you are serious about the vehicle. It should cost between $100 and $200 for a thorough checkup, and, if you are a good negotiator, you might be able to get the seller to foot some or even all the expense.

Used electric car shopping tips

Expand your search radius: Don’t be afraid of looking out of your area, even out of state, to maximize your choices. EVs, new or used, are rare in some places, while others have large inventories. California, for instance, accounts for more than 40% of all EV sales. By looking far afield rather than sticking close to home, you could find a great car at a lower total cost — even with the expense of shipping the vehicle to you.

Don’t be afraid of looking out of your area, even out of state, to maximize your choices. EVs, new or used, are rare in some places, while others have large inventories. California, for instance, accounts for more than 40% of all EV sales. By looking far afield rather than sticking close to home, you could find a great car at a lower total cost — even with the expense of shipping the vehicle to you. Pay extra attention to out-of-state purchases: If you do buy a car out of state, make sure to understand the sales tax rules of your state. In many cases, the dealership will charge sales tax based on where the car is being registered as opposed to where it is being sold. If you plan on driving the car back home, make sure to check the route for chargers along the way. Or, if you're having the vehicle shipped, make sure to get a quote beforehand so you can weigh the options.

If you do buy a car out of state, make sure to understand the sales tax rules of your state. In many cases, the dealership will charge sales tax based on where the car is being registered as opposed to where it is being sold. If you plan on driving the car back home, make sure to check the route for chargers along the way. Or, if you're having the vehicle shipped, make sure to get a quote beforehand so you can weigh the options. Consider popular models: Concentrate on EV models that have been around for a few years and that sold relatively well in the new-car market. That generally means there will be more of them in the used market, and having several examples of a particular make and model for sale typically helps keep a lid on prices. In addition to Teslas, high-volume EVs include the Nissan Leaf, Chevrolet Bolt, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the Kia EV6. Their availability in the used market may be relatively high in some regions, and their prices less than those of the many European EVs that are considered premium and luxury models.

Concentrate on EV models that have been around for a few years and that sold relatively well in the new-car market. That generally means there will be more of them in the used market, and having several examples of a particular make and model for sale typically helps keep a lid on prices. In addition to Teslas, high-volume EVs include the Nissan Leaf, Chevrolet Bolt, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the Kia EV6. Their availability in the used market may be relatively high in some regions, and their prices less than those of the many European EVs that are considered premium and luxury models. Be realistic about your daily driving demands. Older used models often don’t have the driving range of newer ones, but they have lower prices and, for most people, can serve admirably for shorter commutes and local tasks such as shopping, ferrying kids and going out to dinner.

Older used models often don’t have the driving range of newer ones, but they have lower prices and, for most people, can serve admirably for shorter commutes and local tasks such as shopping, ferrying kids and going out to dinner. Check online pricing guidelines such as Edmunds Used Cars to see what the average price should be for models you are looking at. Our listings will give you an idea of how much above or below the market it is. Unless it’s a real gem, don’t go much above the average.

guidelines such as Edmunds Used Cars to see what the average price should be for models you are looking at. Our listings will give you an idea of how much above or below the market it is. Unless it’s a real gem, don’t go much above the average. Pay attention to where the EV was registered: Avoid vehicles that spent their lives in very hot places such as central and southern Texas, the southern two-thirds of Arizona, or Southern California’s superheated desert communities. Regular operation in hot climes can hasten the generally slow-paced battery degradation that’s normal for EVs. This is especially true for older models of the Nissan Leaf, which didn’t get liquid cooling for its batteries until the 2020 model year.

Avoid vehicles that spent their lives in very hot places such as central and southern Texas, the southern two-thirds of Arizona, or Southern California’s superheated desert communities. Regular operation in hot climes can hasten the generally slow-paced battery degradation that’s normal for EVs. This is especially true for older models of the Nissan Leaf, which didn’t get liquid cooling for its batteries until the 2020 model year. Charging history matters: Dealerships probably won’t know a used EV’s history, but a private seller would and should be able to tell you how it was charged. For older used models, frequent use of DC fast charging can be a warning of faster-than-typical battery degradation. The same goes for cars whose batteries were always charged to 100% versus the 80% norm practiced by most EV drivers.

Dealerships probably won’t know a used EV’s history, but a private seller would and should be able to tell you how it was charged. For older used models, frequent use of DC fast charging can be a warning of faster-than-typical battery degradation. The same goes for cars whose batteries were always charged to 100% versus the 80% norm practiced by most EV drivers. Consider certified pre-owned (CPO): To reduce repair and inspection worries, consider a certified pre-owned model from a franchised dealership’s used stock. While they can be more expensive, these cars often have better warranties and can offer lower interest rates when using dealer financing than non-certified used models.

Test-driving a used electric car

If it is your first time in an EV, you'll want to be aware of some differences from a gas-powered car when you take it for a test drive: