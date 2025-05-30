Final thoughts

My test of the new ZR1 was entirely focused on the track, so I write this review with the caveat that I've yet to test it on the road. However, there's nothing from my experience and time living with other 'Vettes of this generation to suggest that the ZR1 will be an unruly companion. You most likely could drive it every day, even if only a few customers will.

Although the ZR1 starts at $174,995 for the coupe (including destination), by the time you've added desirable options such at the aero pack and the front nose lift system (a must-have at $2,595 to stop the lower fascia scraping on driveways), it’s easy to see the price rise north of $200,000. That's a huge sum of money for any car, but Chevy's most obvious rival, the Porsche 911 GT3, is even more expensive and has half the power.

Historically, Chevy has struggled to tempt enthusiasts shopping for a Porsche or McLaren. With the ZR1, though, General Motors might just square that circle. The ZR1 propels the Corvette into an area of the market where it's never really competed before, and it does so with aplomb. We can’t wait to get it back to the Edmunds test track to run the numbers and to the Edmunds U-Drags track, where it might just set a new record. It really is that good.