- Ford is hard at work on a new Mustang Shelby GT500.
- New styling changes are all for the sake of performance.
- Expect a supercharged V8 called "Legend" with ridiculous power output.
2026 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500: Everything We Know
There's a new top-dog Ford Mustang on the horizon, and it looks to be an absolute beast. Our spy photographers recently caught the 2026 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 out testing in Michigan, and we can see a number of changes all designed to accommodate this 'Stang's added performance.
Beefy, brawny styling
Up front, the GT500 has large air intakes, a flared chin spoiler and wide fenders. The hood also has some bulges and cutouts, and around back, a new bumper sits above large quad exhaust tips.
These test mules have a new wheel design (which also looks rad) and ride on staggered 305/30ZR20 front and 315/30ZR20 rear tires. Which tires, exactly? We're looking at Pirelli P Zero R-compound rubber, which should offer serious cornering grip. Don't worry, we're fully expecting Ford to offer carbon-fiber wheels and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R ultra-high-performance tires, too.
A Legend under the hood
Earlier this year, a leaked dealer memo suggested the Shelby GT500's new engine will use the name "Legend." And indeed, we're expecting legendary power. For context, the last-generation Shelby GT500 had a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 with 760 horsepower and 623 lb-ft of torque. But considering the new Mustang GTD already makes 815 hp, something higher than that — possibly even to the tune of four figures — is certainly possible.
It's unclear exactly when Ford will debut the new GT500. But considering these prototypes have advanced significantly since the last time we spied this hi-po Mustang in late April, we'll bet the next-gen Shelby will bow before the end of the year.
Photos by KGP Photography