2026 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500: Everything We Know

Beefy, brawny styling

Up front, the GT500 has large air intakes, a flared chin spoiler and wide fenders. The hood also has some bulges and cutouts, and around back, a new bumper sits above large quad exhaust tips.

These test mules have a new wheel design (which also looks rad) and ride on staggered 305/30ZR20 front and 315/30ZR20 rear tires. Which tires, exactly? We're looking at Pirelli P Zero R-compound rubber, which should offer serious cornering grip. Don't worry, we're fully expecting Ford to offer carbon-fiber wheels and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R ultra-high-performance tires, too.