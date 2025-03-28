- A sweeping tariff on imported cars and critical components is set to take effect on April 2.
- The tariff amounts to 25% for all imports and key automobile parts.
- Automakers will almost certainly raise prices to pay for the tariffs.
- Here are how the tariffs affect the most popular vehicles researched on Edmunds.
Could this be the end of the Mazda CX-5?
Earlier this week, President Donald Trump announced that a sweeping 25% tariff on imported cars and some parts originating outside the U.S. will go into effect on April 2. Edmunds has already published a broad outlook of what that could mean for the industry; director of insights Ivan Drury says, "Shoppers should expect increased competition on dealer lots as news of the tariffs will likely fuel short-term demand from buyers trying to lock in deals before potential price hikes. If you're planning to buy soon, it's worth starting your search now. Once tariffs take effect, discounts will be harder to come by and, if spending a bit more today gets you the car you really want, it could save you money in the long run."
We'll take a look at the most popular vehicles researched on Edmunds in order to predict the magnitude the tariffs will have on each vehicle. This will include where they're built and the percentage of parts that are sourced outside the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA (for now, tariffs on parts produced in Mexico and Canada are not subject to tariffs, but that will change in the future). While a 25% tariff might not equate to a 25% increase in MSRP, we expect that manufacturers will increase the cost of the vehicle to at least partially offset the tariff. This means that buyers will likely absorb the bulk, if not the entirety, of the increased cost to manufacturers.
All prices below include destination and handling fees and were captured on March 28, 2025.
2025 Honda CR-V
Starting price: $31,495
Vehicle assembled in: Alliston, Ontario, Canada (CR-V) and East Liberty, Ohio and Greensburg, Indiana, USA (CR-V Hybrid)
The Honda CR-V is the most searched-for car on Edmunds, and which version of the uber-popular compact crossover will likely have a significant impact on the final price. The LX, EX and EX-L models are powered by a turbocharged 1.5-liter engine, and this version is assembled in Ontario, Canada. As these CR-Vs are built outside of the United States, they will receive the full brunt of the 25% tariffs. On the other hand, the CR-V Hybrid (available in Sport, Sport-L and Sport Touring trims) is manufactured in Ohio and Indiana. But the engines and transmissions are built in Japan, making these high-ticket components subject to the 25% parts tariff. It might be that the substantially increased cost of the Canada-assembled CR-V compared to the mildly more expensive CR-V hybrid equates to price parity for the buyer. The hybrid is the way to go here; it's more potent and far more efficient than the base engine.
2025 Toyota Land Cruiser
Starting price: $58,150
Vehicle assembled in: Tahara and Hino, Japan
The Toyota Land Cruiser was redesigned just last year, and it's smaller, less luxurious and more off-road-focused than its predecessor. While these seem like negatives, they really aren't. The previous Land Cruiser was gigantic and expensive; it was nearly as expensive as its platform-mate, the Lexus LX. This version is a return to form, with a much lower price tag to match. Well, until now. The Land Cruiser is exclusively made in Japan, which means it's being hit with the full 25% tariff. If you want a more refined but still extremely capable alternative to the Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler, we suggest acting to secure a Land Cruiser now.
2026 Tesla Model Y
Starting price: $61,630
Vehicle assembled in: Fremont, California and Austin, Texas, USA
The updated version of the Tesla Model Y — also referred to as the New Model Y or its "Juniper" codename — represents a significant improvement over the outgoing model. Since it's built in California and Texas, and the majority of its parts come from inside the USMCA partnership (including electric motors and a gearbox assembled in the U.S.), we don't expect the price to change much. Roughly 10% of parts originate outside the partnership, so there's a possibility for a mild price increase down the line, but the MSRP shouldn't be significantly affected.
2025 Toyota RAV4
Starting price: $30,645
Vehicle assembled in: Woodstock, Ontario and Cambridge, Ontario, Canada (RAV4); Georgetown, Kentucky, USA (RAV4 Hybrid) and Tahara, Aichi, Japan (RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid)
The Toyota RAV4 will forever be locked in battle with the Honda CR-V, so it comes as no surprise that both vehicles adopt a manufacturing strategy that spreads assembly around the world, based on powertrain. Models with the standard powertrain are built in two plants in Canada, so expect the 25% tariff to hit those versions. Hybrid variants are put together in Kentucky, but 75% of the parts content originates elsewhere — in particular, the engine and transmission are shipped from Japan. Expect to see the 25% tariff reflected in those components. Finally, the RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid is produced entirely in Japan, which will make the priciest RAV4 even more expensive once it's subjected to the full 25% tariff.
2025 Toyota Grand Highlander
Starting price: $42,310
Vehicle assembled in: Princeton, Indiana, USA
The Toyota Grand Highlander isn't necessarily more luxurious than the standard Highlander, but it is roomier and available with a wider range of powertrains. Because it's built in Indiana, its price shouldn't increase too much. The standard model's 65% parts content originating from the U.S. and Canada — along with the engine and powertrain being built in the U.S. — should also reduce the Grand Highlander's exposure to a higher price as a result of parts tariffs. The Grand Highlander Hybrid is a little more dependent on foreign parts, as 55% are produced in the U.S. and Canada.
2025 Hyundai Santa Fe
Starting price: $35,775
Vehicle assembled in: Montgomery, Alabama, USA
The Hyundai Santa Fe is one of our favorite midsize SUVs, with a surprisingly spacious interior and a bold design that looks more like a Land Rover than the econobox Hyundais of the past. Luckily for shoppers, the Santa Fe line is built in Alabama, so it escapes the most punishing tariffs. Expect to see a mild price increase as a result of components sourcing, however. The gas-only engine is built in the U.S. but the transmission is produced in Korea. All in all, roughly 50% of the standard Santa Fe's parts originate outside of the USMCA. The hybrid fares a little worse, as the entire powertrain comes from Korea, and 61% of total vehicle parts are not covered by the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
2025 Honda HR-V
Starting price: $26,795
Vehicle assembled in: Celaya, Guanajuato, Mexico
Honda's smallest crossover is the HR-V, which was redesigned just a couple of years ago and is surprisingly roomy for a subcompact SUV. Like some versions of its bigger sibling, the CR-V, the HR-V will be subject to the full 25% tariff because it's produced by one of our neighbors. The HR-V rolls off the assembly lines in Honda's plant in Guanajuato in the heart of Mexico. If you're worried about the HR-V becoming far more expensive than its rivals, we have good/bad news for you. Pretty much every other extra-small SUV is produced outside the U.S., so expect to see a rising tide raise all ships, or in this case, all MSRPs.
2025 Toyota Corolla Cross
Starting price: $25,385
Vehicle assembled in: Huntsville, Alabama, USA
The Toyota Corolla Cross small SUV is built in Alabama in the joint Mazda Toyota Manufacturing facility that also produces the Mazda CX-50. The gas-only Corolla Cross avoids the big production tariff, but 40% of its parts are sourced from outside the USMCA. The big one is the transmission, which comes from Japan. The Corolla Cross Hybrid is more exposed to price volatility, as 50% of its parts are produced overseas. Prices for both variants will likely bump slightly upwards, but not to the extent of other small SUVs, which primarily hail from Korea (Chevy Trax and Kia Seltos), and Japan (Subaru Crosstrek).
2025 Hyundai Palisade
Starting price: $38,675
Vehicle assembled in: Ulsan, South Korea
The Hyundai Palisade and its corporate cousin, the Kia Telluride, were sensations when they launched in 2020. These three-row SUVs had more space than most other midsize SUVs, with adult-friendly third rows and tons of cargo room. They were so popular that it was common for shoppers to pay above MSRP for years after they debuted. While things have cooled in recent years, Hyundai buyers might again have to get used to paying elevated prices. While the Telluride is assembled in Georgia (the U.S. state, not the country), the Palisade is imported from Hyundai's manufacturing facility in Ulsan, Korea. Expect prices to rise as the nameplate gets slammed with a 25% import tariff.
2025 Mazda CX-5
Starting price: $30,190
Vehicle assembled in: Hiroshima and Hofu, Japan
The Mazda CX-5 is a major rival to the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4, and even though this generation is eight years old, the current CX-5 remains one of our top picks in the compact SUV segment. It wasn't exactly replaced by the CX-50 when that car launched in 2023, but there's no denying the CX-50 feels like the newer car. It also benefits from new additions (like a Toyota-sourced hybrid that debuted this year) that the CX-5 does not. The CX-5's lower price point helps maintain its popularity, but that may change with the tariffs. The CX-5 is produced in Japan, so it will meet the full 25% force of the tariffs, while the CX-50's Alabama production facility helps shield it from the harshest punishments. It may pass that the older CX-5 becomes more expensive than its newer counterpart, which could make the CX-5 a very tough sell in this crowded and competitive segment.