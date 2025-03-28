Earlier this week, President Donald Trump announced that a sweeping 25% tariff on imported cars and some parts originating outside the U.S. will go into effect on April 2. Edmunds has already published a broad outlook of what that could mean for the industry; director of insights Ivan Drury says, "Shoppers should expect increased competition on dealer lots as news of the tariffs will likely fuel short-term demand from buyers trying to lock in deals before potential price hikes. If you're planning to buy soon, it's worth starting your search now. Once tariffs take effect, discounts will be harder to come by and, if spending a bit more today gets you the car you really want, it could save you money in the long run."

We'll take a look at the most popular vehicles researched on Edmunds in order to predict the magnitude the tariffs will have on each vehicle. This will include where they're built and the percentage of parts that are sourced outside the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA (for now, tariffs on parts produced in Mexico and Canada are not subject to tariffs, but that will change in the future). While a 25% tariff might not equate to a 25% increase in MSRP, we expect that manufacturers will increase the cost of the vehicle to at least partially offset the tariff. This means that buyers will likely absorb the bulk, if not the entirety, of the increased cost to manufacturers.

All prices below include destination and handling fees and were captured on March 28, 2025.