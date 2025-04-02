- The Hyundai Ioniq 6 N will be revealed this summer.
- We expect it to share its performance specs with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N.
- Considering how great the Ioniq 5 N is, the Ioniq 6 N ought to be a real ripper.
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N Will Debut in July
Expect mega performance in a slick package
See that blue car in the back of the above image? That's the new Hyundai Ioniq 6 N. Hyundai teased its next high-performance N model during its press conference at the Seoul Mobility Show this week, where the company also pulled the wraps off the refreshed Ioniq 6.
We don't know much about the new Ioniq 6 N, only that it will be revealed in July. That said, we fully expect the Ioniq 6 N to share the brunt of its performance hardware with the Ioniq 5 N, and that's a good thing — the 5 N is an absolute firecracker.
Watch all of our Hyundai Ioniq 5 N videos
Assuming nothing changes between the 5 N and 6 N, this performance sedan should pack as much as 641 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque when using the N Grin Boost function. It'll hopefully have the same N E-Shift functionality, too, where the power delivery mimics that of a gas-powered car with a traditional dual-clutch gearbox — a feature we absolutely adore in the 5 N.
Beyond its sheer performance numbers, the Ioniq 6 N will likely be a bit more efficient than the 5 N thanks to its more aerodynamic shape. For context, the Ioniq 5 N is estimated to go 221 miles on a full charge, according to the EPA, but we got 253 miles when we put this hot crossover through the Edmunds EV Range Test.
We'll have the full details when the Ioniq 6 N is unveiled in July.