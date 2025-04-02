Hyundai Ioniq 6 N Will Debut in July

Assuming nothing changes between the 5 N and 6 N, this performance sedan should pack as much as 641 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque when using the N Grin Boost function. It'll hopefully have the same N E-Shift functionality, too, where the power delivery mimics that of a gas-powered car with a traditional dual-clutch gearbox — a feature we absolutely adore in the 5 N.

Beyond its sheer performance numbers, the Ioniq 6 N will likely be a bit more efficient than the 5 N thanks to its more aerodynamic shape. For context, the Ioniq 5 N is estimated to go 221 miles on a full charge, according to the EPA, but we got 253 miles when we put this hot crossover through the Edmunds EV Range Test.

We'll have the full details when the Ioniq 6 N is unveiled in July.