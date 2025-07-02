- Porsche adds all-wheel drive to its 911 S models.
- The 4S trim is available on the Carrera Coupe, Carrera Cabriolet and folding-hardtop Targa.
- Pricing is expected to start in the $155,000 range.
2026 Porsche 911 Adds All-Wheel-Drive Coupe, Cabriolet and Targa Options
Choosing the right Porsche 911 is now harder than ever
Want a 2026 Porsche 911? Boy, have you got options. The base 911 Carrera is super good — ditto its convertible variant. The Carrera T pairs the standard 911's engine with a manual transmission. The Carrera S ups the ante with more power and equipment. The 911 GTS models offer hybrid assist for even more power and on-road poise. And, of course, the 911 GT3 is top dog (for now). Still can't decide? Meet the new 4S models — a trio of 911s that make picking the perfect Porsche even tougher.
The new Carrera 4S Coupe, Carrera 4S Cabriolet and Targa 4S effectively take the 911 S models and add all-wheel drive (hence the "4"). No, you don't need all-wheel drive in a sports car as beautifully balanced as a Porsche 911. But if you live in a location where it rains or snows on the regular, it's nice to have. Never driven an all-wheel-drive 911 in the winter? It's awesome, we promise.
All of the 911 4S models have a 3.0-liter twin-turbo flat-six engine making 473 horsepower and 390 lb-ft of torque. An eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission is standard, and there isn't a manual gearbox option. Interestingly, while all-wheel drive usually helps a car launch off the line, Porsche says the Carrera 4S matches the rear-wheel-drive Carrera S' 3.1-second 0-60 mph time. We'll be curious if that remains true when we get these 911s out to the Edmunds test track.
The 4S models come with a whole bunch of standard performance equipment, including a sport exhaust system, large brakes borrowed from the last-generation 911 Carrera GTS, new dampers, and torque-vectoring tech that helps shuffle power side to side for better cornering grip. These 911s all ride on staggered 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels, and carbon-ceramic brakes are available as an option.
Porsche says "pricing will be announced in due course" for the Carrera 4S and Targa 4S models. We expect the 4S Coupe to start in the $155,000 range, with the 4S Cabriolet coming in around $165,000 and the Targa 4S hitting $170,000. The first 4S models should arrive at U.S. dealers near the end of the year.