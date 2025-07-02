2026 Porsche 911 Adds All-Wheel-Drive Coupe, Cabriolet and Targa Options

All of the 911 4S models have a 3.0-liter twin-turbo flat-six engine making 473 horsepower and 390 lb-ft of torque. An eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission is standard, and there isn't a manual gearbox option. Interestingly, while all-wheel drive usually helps a car launch off the line, Porsche says the Carrera 4S matches the rear-wheel-drive Carrera S' 3.1-second 0-60 mph time. We'll be curious if that remains true when we get these 911s out to the Edmunds test track.

The 4S models come with a whole bunch of standard performance equipment, including a sport exhaust system, large brakes borrowed from the last-generation 911 Carrera GTS, new dampers, and torque-vectoring tech that helps shuffle power side to side for better cornering grip. These 911s all ride on staggered 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels, and carbon-ceramic brakes are available as an option.

Porsche says "pricing will be announced in due course" for the Carrera 4S and Targa 4S models. We expect the 4S Coupe to start in the $155,000 range, with the 4S Cabriolet coming in around $165,000 and the Targa 4S hitting $170,000. The first 4S models should arrive at U.S. dealers near the end of the year.