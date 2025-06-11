All of the climate controls have been moved to the center display. There's a dedicated section at the bottom of the screen for them and a nice shelf for your hand to rest on as you change temperature and fan speed, but, as always, these should be physical. Moving controls to a screen isn't a reduction in clutter; it's a reduction in a usable and simple control structure that neglects drivers' needs and increases the likelihood they get distracted. I appreciate that Audi's done a better job than most with its implementation of touchscreen climate controls, but I'd still prefer some good old knobs and buttons.

What's the Q5 like to drive?

Under the reformed hood is a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. It makes 268 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. It's routed to all four wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. There are no other engine or transmission options for the Q5; if you want something a little more potent, you're going to have to look toward the SQ5 and its turbo V6.

After you push through the dead spot at the top of the pedal, the little four-cylinder delivers power smoothly up to redline. That dual-clutch transmission is both snappy and smart, almost always in the right gear. My only complaint about this powerplant is the way it sounds. This old iron block four-banger is gruff at best and a messy cacophony when you're at full throttle. It's effective, but all that rattle and clatter doesn't say "luxury car" to me.

There are a number of modes for the Q5's various elements. Comfort, Balanced and Dynamic each scale things up in terms of how firm and aggressive the car gets, but the variation is minimal. Dynamic brings slightly crisper shifts and more immediate throttle response, but given this is absolutely not the type of car you're going to hoon day in and day out, I left it in Comfort for most of the drive.