Electric vehicles

Mainstream electric cars are either battery- or hydrogen-powered, offering a driving range of anywhere from about 60 miles to 200-plus. They tend to be small but practical cars, many with hatchback bodies.
2020 Tesla Model 3
Top Rated vehicle
Introduced in 2017

Tesla Model 3

MSRP
$37,990 - $54,990
Edmunds Rating
8.4 out of 10
kWh / 100 mi.
30
2020 Kia Niro EV
Introduced in 2017

Kia Niro EV

MSRP
$39,090 - $44,590
Edmunds Rating
8.3 out of 10
kWh / 100 mi.
30
2020 Hyundai Kona Electric
Introduced in 2018

Hyundai Kona Electric

MSRP
$37,190 - $45,400
Edmunds Rating
8.2 out of 10
kWh / 100 mi.
27

Plug-in hybrids

Plug-in electric vehicles, or PHEVs, use a gasoline engine coupled with an electric motor and a large battery pack that can be charged by plugging in. They offer limited all-electric range and can also operate as normal hybrids.
Redesigned in 2017

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

MSRP
$39,995 - $45,545
Edmunds Rating
7.9 out of 10
Combined MPG
30
Redesigned in 2019

Toyota RAV4 Prime

MSRP
$38,100 - $41,425
Edmunds Rating
7.8 out of 10
Combined MPG
38
Redesigned in 2018

Subaru Crosstrek

MSRP
$35,145
Edmunds Rating
7.6 out of 10
Combined MPG
35

Luxury electric vehicles

The small but burgeoning luxury electric segment has its roots in Tesla's luxury-priced offerings. Performance and innovative design are at the forefront.

Introduced in 2017

Tesla Model 3

The Model 3 spans a broad price range allowing it to compete in both standard and luxury segments. Its unique design, innovative user interface, and impressive performance make it a top pick at either end of the spectrum.
MSRP
$37990 - $54990
Edmunds Rating
8.4 out of 10
Combined MPG
113 - 141
Introduced in 2019

Audi e-tron

Among the small but growing class of electric vehicles, the Audi e-tron has a lot going for it. This is a legitimately luxurious and spacious five-passenger SUV just happens to be powered by electricity.
MSRP
$74800 - $81800
Edmunds Rating
8.4 out of 10
Combined MPG
Not available
Introduced in 2019

Jaguar I-PACE

The I-Pace is an impressive machine that exudes style, poise, comfort, and technical sophistication. This all-wheel-drive electric SUV delivers remarkable range and good utility, too. But Jaguar's relative inexperience with this technology results in surprisingly high electricity consumption and a lack of smoothness when braking at low speeds.
MSRP
$69850 - $80900
Edmunds Rating
8.2 out of 10
Combined MPG
76

Luxury plug-in hybrid SUVs

Luxury PHEV SUVs offer improved fuel efficiency and limited all-electric range in refined packages. These premium vehicles don't sacrifice comfort or acceleration to earn their green cred.

Redesigned in 2016

Volvo XC90

Elegant and stylish, the Volvo XC90 is exquisitely appointed and decidedly classy. The T8 plug-in hybrid drivetrain makes healthy power, yet it is one of the more efficient plug-in hybrids in its class. It has an estimated electric-only range of 18 miles.
MSRP
$67000 - $73800
Edmunds Rating
7.8 out of 10
Combined MPG
25
Redesigned in 2020

Lincoln Aviator

The Lincoln Aviator is a stand out for its top-notch interior, modern tech, and excellent ride quality. As a plug-in hybrid, it has a useful electric range and impressive straight-line speed, but it's exclusively available as a top-level trim which will cost you quite a bit of extra money.
MSRP
$68800 - $87800
Edmunds Rating
7.8 out of 10
Combined MPG
23
Redesigned in 2018

Volvo XC60

The XC60 is a small luxury SUV and Volvo's most popular model. The powerful T8 plug-in hybrid pairs elegant design and luxurious amenities with serious power and even a little all-electric driving range. It's a top pick if you're looking for a luxury hybrid SUV.
MSRP
$53950 - $60650
Edmunds Rating
7.7 out of 10
Combined MPG
26

Edmunds' experts test 200 vehicles per year on our test track. We also test them using a 115-mile real-world test loop of city streets, freeways and winding canyons. The data we gather results in our ratings. They’re based on 30-plus scores that cover performance, comfort, interior, technology, utility and value.

Browse other types

Video reviews

Tesla Model Y Review and Testing ― How Fast Is the Model Y Performance?

Tesla Model Y Review and Testing ― How Fast Is the Model Y Performance?

[MUSIC PLAYING] CARLOS LAGO: The test track's back open, yay! [MUSIC PLAYING] And construction has apparently restarted, too, so you'll hear people banging on wood and sawing stuff as they build those homes. Anyway, we've owned our Tesla Model Y for about three months. And that's been really frustrating. Not that there's anything really wrong with the car, maybe aside from the ride quality, but it's been frustrating because we haven't been able to test this thing yet. Why is that frustrating? Well, it's a Tesla Model Y Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive Performance, with the Performance upgrade. It has performance in its name twice. And with that kind of performance being promised, you want to find out how much you actually get. So now we get to finally attach our data acquisition hardware to this thing and find out how much it weighs, how quickly it can stop, how hard it can corner, and how fast it can accelerate. But before we do all that, make sure to like, comment, subscribe, and visit the links below to see more about Edmunds Long-Term Vehicles and what our ownership experience has been like for this car. So we're going to start out by weighing the Model Y. Now, we weigh cars by putting each tire on a scale at the same time, and then summing all the weights. And that gives you the total weight of the vehicle, and also the front and rear distribution. Why do you weigh a car? Well, it's important to help fill out the dynamic painting of a vehicle. So it can help you understand attributes about why a vehicle behaves the way it does. It also helps you classify a vehicle depending on what you think it should weigh and what it should weigh within its group of competitors. Yes, we made sure to fill up the Model Y before we weighed it, because, you know, all those electrons are real heavy. The total weight of our Model Y Performance Performance is 4,419 pounds. And yes, that's more than the Model 3, the car that this is based on. But hey, that's what you get when you make that car bigger and add more stuff to it. And 21-inch wheels, those certainly aren't helping. This is also lighter, though, than the Model X that we had earlier and the model S we had before that-- and quite a margin, especially versus the Model X. What's impressive, though, is, the weights that I've seen published for other fast luxury SUVs-- like the BMW X3M and the Mercedes Benz GLC 63 AMG-- this is actually-- what we see here is lighter than the weights that's been published for those, so good on Tesla. If you're looking for a fast SUV, and you want it to be really light, I think it's between this or the Alpha Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio. A lot of hard names to pronounce there. [MUSIC PLAYING] We perform brake tests by doing repeated emergency stops from 60 miles an hour. [MUSIC PLAYING] We report the shortest stopping distance we record, and also report on the performance of the braking system. Do the brakes heat up like crazy over a period of stops? Do the distances increase like crazy? This is a measurement of the effectiveness of the tires, which gives you the shortest stop possible, and also the braking system as a whole. We feel this is important because an emergency stop is the most high-performance thing most drivers are going to do when they drive. So we also use this as an opportunity to talk about pedal feel and ABS sensation, as well. [TIRES SQUEALING] So our best stop from 60 was 108 feet, so that mean there's a lot of grip in these Pirelli P-Zero tires. But overall braking performance, repeated stops, was solid, as well, because we only got as high as 109 feet after multiple stops. And that speaks to the braking system's capabilities overall. Our testers also reported really nice pedal feel-- that I can agree with having just done that-- minimal nosedive, and plenty of stability-- so overall, a really strong result for the Model Y Performance performance. One of the most traditional ways to measure handling is through what's called a skid pad test. What's a skid pad? Well, it's a 200-foot diameter circle that you drive around as quickly as possible in both directions, and you hold a constant radius while you're doing so. Why do you do that? Well, we've got to back up a little bit. When you turn left or right, you feel that sensation often in your gut going the opposite direction. That's called a g-force. You're making one when you're turning. Now, when you turn and sustain the speed around a corner-- or in this case, the skid pad-- you're going to sustain a g-force. Now, the higher that g-force is, the faster you're going to go around the circle. That means the more grip you have in your tire. That works for the other direction. Now, what we do is we go around the circle in either direction as fast as possible for one lap. And we average the left and right g-force results. And that tells us, effectively, how hard the car can corner. [TIRES SQUEALING] The Model Y averaged 0.95 g on their skid pad, just under that coveted 1.0 g number. And that's a lot of stick. You could make the argument that the grip in the tires outweighs the penalty in ride quality. Some of us at the office are still kind of on the fence about that, but we'll let you decide. Now, that's also the highest result we've ever recorded from a Tesla. It's a really strong performance from an SUV in general. As for other handling attributes, we also ran it around our handling course. And we noted that the steering is very quick, and that feels good. But it also can make for a lot of body roll. But the roll is pretty well-managed in this case. But again, that's probably also because of the ride quality. The only constant was the stability control and that you always feel that nibbling at the front brakes when you're trying to drive as fast as possible. And you also don't get full acceleration until the wheel is basically straight. So not an ideal car for setting lap times, but certainly a fun one to drive. [MUSIC PLAYING] Finally, we get to find out how fast it is, though. But a few things that we have to address first. Now, all of our testing here uses a GPS data logger that talks to a number of different satellites 100 times per second. That's way more than your phone does with the performance timer on there, so you can trust our results. Too, we report 0 to 60 1/4 mile with trap speed, and 0 to 60 with one foot rollout. The one foot rollout basically subtracts a foot from that acceleration. And no, that's not realistic. It's what every major brand does out there that tests cars. So you can compare that result to the results that they get when you want to talk to your friends about cars at the bar. Hey, you know, whatever. Now, a word about weather correction. We normally apply weather correction to every vehicle that we test so that we can equalize performance between different days, accounting for humidity, temperature, and barometric pressure. The thing is EVs don't rely on atmosphere to make performance, so we don't apply the weather correction to EVs. Let's get tested. Launching a Tesla is about as easy as it gets for a production car. The only thing you really have to do is make sure you aren't in Chill acceleration. You have to be in Sport, or I like to call it No Chill. That's probably what it should say. And then you just slap the accelerator like this. That never gets tiring. That never gets boring. That's quick. The best acceleration we recorded was 0 to 60 in 3.7 seconds. With one foot rollout, it was 3.4 seconds. And the 1/4 mile was 11.8 seconds at 115.6 miles an hour. That's really, really fast. And what's nice is, we've also had an experience with previous Teslas that the acceleration diminishes dramatically after multiple acceleration runs. That wasn't the case with this Model Y. The performance kept up, which I guess is appropriate for a Model Y Performance performance. It's so silly. There it is, Model Y Performance Performance tested. And what did we learn? Well, it's a heavy-ish vehicle, but not as heavy as some other high performance SUVs out there. It stops short and consistent. It holds a respectable amount of g's on the skid pad. And it goes like stink in a straight line. I think that makes it pretty deserving of the Performance Performance name it claims, so good on you Tesla. Now the question is, what should we drag race it against? I have some ideas, but I want to hear yours, too. So leave them in the comments below, down there. I'm going to go join you.

It's been a frustrating few months of ownership with our Tesla Model Y for one reason: We haven't been able to test it. While you normally wouldn't expect that to be the case for an SUV, especially an all-electric one, ours has the word "performance" twice in its name.

FAQ

What are the best electric vehicles on the market?

Our top rated mainstream electric vehicle is the Tesla Model 3 for its excellent range, drivability, and practicality. Buyers looking for something with more performance and premium features should take a look at the Tesla Model 3, our top-rated luxury EV. And if you're concerned about range anxiety, we recommend the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, our top-rated plug-in hybrid, which combines limited all-electric driving with the security of a gas-powered engine. Learn more

What is the top-rated electric vehicle for 2019?

2019 saw the introduction of the Kia Niro EV, which jumped immediately to the top of our EV rankings. A long-range electric car with a roomy and practical cabin, the Niro EV is a good choice for small families. For luxury buyers, the Audi e-tron launched in 2019, providing an all-electric alternative to a two-row luxury SUV. The e-tron tied the Tesla Model 3 for first place in our luxury EV rankings. Learn more

What is the top-rated electric vehicle for 2018?

In 2018 the Tesla Model 3 had little competition in the EV space, offering plenty of range, performance, and technology. For more budget-minded EV buyers, the Chevrolet Bolt delivered zippy acceleration and multi-day range in a commuter friendly package, while the second-generation Nissan Leaf launched with a budget-friendly base model and longer-range Leaf Plus model. Learn more

What are the best used electric vehicles to buy?

Used electric vehicles can be an excellent value because of steeper-than-average devaluation in the first few years. Look for "CPO" or certified pre-owned vehicles if you're shopping for used EVs, and check how long the warranty on the vehicle's battery pack has left (a high-cost item should maintenance be required). Unless you've researched the pros and cons, we recommend against buying an older or higher-mileage used EV, as aging battery technology creates unique challenges. Learn more
