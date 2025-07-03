2025 Toyota Highlander Hybrid vs. Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid: Which Three-Row SUV Should You Buy?

If your idea of a great weekend is to hook up a trailer with snowmobiles or personal watercraft or even a small camper, the Highlander Hybrid is the better choice with 3,500 pounds of towing capacity. Hyundai's Santa Fe Hybrid can tow only 2,000 pounds.

Both of these hybrid SUVs are effective fuel sippers. The Santa Fe is good for 36 mpg combined when equipped with front-wheel drive; it suffers by only 2 mpg with all-wheel drive. Splitting the difference, the Highlander gets 35 mpg across the board. It's worth noting, though, that the Santa Fe Hybrid in our One-Year Road Test fleet has struggled to meet its mpg figure.

Room for cargo

Whether you’re schlepping kids and their giant band instruments or taking pets to the vet for a checkup, cargo space is key. On paper, the Highlander Hybrid earns the nod with 16 cubic feet behind the third row and 48.4 cubic feet behind the second row, while the Santa Fe Hybrid offers 14.6 cubic feet or 40.5 cubes with the third row folded down. It’s worth noting that the Hyundai hybrid’s rear opening is wider and lower to the ground, which matters when you’re shoehorning in that stationary bike you just bought on eBay.