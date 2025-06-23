Our 2024 Tesla Model 3 Lost Half Its Value in One Year

We sold our Model 3 Long Range for just $31,000

Front angle of the Tesla Model 3 Long Range
  • written by
    edited by
  • We just sold our 2024 Tesla Model 3 Long Range.
  • After a little over a year of ownership, the car lost roughly half its value.
  • That said, this makes the Model 3 a good buy on the used market, and brand-new Model 3s are less expensive than before. 

We just sold the blue 2024 Tesla Model 3 Long Range we bought for a One-Year Road Test in March of 2024. The car cost $60,630 when new, but we were only offered $31,000 at appraisal. That's one heck of a loss. The size of the check when we went to sell it off? Just $31,000 — a little over half of the $60,630 our Model 3 was worth when new, and more than $17,000 less than the $48,630 we paid for it. 

Consider These Recommendations

A quick caveat about the price, though: While our car's MSRP was $60,630, we only paid $48,630. That's because Tesla granted us a promotion to transfer the Full Self-Driving (Supervised) software from our 2020 Model Y Performance to this new car for free. That's normally a $12,000 option; without this one-off promotion, our Model 3 would've cost the retail price of $60,630.

That means, technically speaking, our car lost almost $30,000 in value during our period of ownership. On top of that, consider the fact that we only put 10,164 miles on our Model 3. That equates to a cost of $2.92 per mile — or $1.71 per mile, if you don't factor in the cost of Full Self-Driving Supervised. That's a hefty loss, but hey, at least it wasn't as bad as our Fisker Ocean.

Since purchasing our car, Tesla has reduced the price of Full Self-Driving to just $8,000, and there's a cheaper rear-wheel-drive Long Range model. Picking up a new Model 3 is a lot less expensive than it was a year ago.

2024 Tesla Model 3 Rear End
by

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

edited by

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and drive his 2000 BMW M Roadster.

Get More Edmunds Car News in Your Inbox

Related information

Latest Automotive News

Related Automotive News

Recommended

Other models

Back to Top

Join Edmunds

Receive pricing updates, shopping tips & more!

Back to Top