Our first encounter with BMW's all-new 5 Series came last year when we tested the four-cylinder-powered 530i. We came away impressed by its sub-6-second 0-60 mph time and excellent braking performance. Along with sharp styling and a significantly upgraded and luxurious interior, the new 5 Series seemed to have everything going for it ... except driver engagement. While we couldn't deny it's an excellent luxury sedan, it just wasn't a very fun one, regardless of what the test numbers said.

Which left us wondering, with a turbocharged six-cylinder under the hood, would the 2025 BMW 540i xDrive provide the extra kick we needed? Only one way to find out, so we hit the track and the results were ... surprising.

Power everywhere

The 3.0-liter turbocharged six-cylinder in the 540i xDrive puts out 375 horsepower, a full 120 hp more than the 530i. So it's no surprise the 540i crushes its little brother in acceleration. The BMW hit 60 mph from a standstill in 4.3 seconds and breezed through the quarter mile in 12.6 seconds at 109.3 mph. For context, that's 1.4 seconds quicker than the 530i to 60 mph and 1.5 seconds quicker through the quarter mile with a trap speed that's a full 12.4 mph faster.