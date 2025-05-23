- BMW's Concept Speedtop gives last year's Skytop the long-roof treatment.
- Power comes from the M8 Competition's twin-turbo V8.
- Production is limited to 70 units.
BMW's Stunning Concept Speedtop Is Hatchback Haute Couture
A shooting brake that's long on style
Italy is a place known for its bespoke fashions and impeccable tailoring. Perhaps that's why BMW has again chosen the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este on Lake Como to unveil its latest piece of made-to-order automotive fashion, a stunning shooting brake it calls Concept Speedtop.
Like 2024's equally lovely Skytop, 2025's Speedtop is a decadent two-door, its extravagant proportions clad in simple yet compelling surfaces that take the 8 Series underpinnings to new heights. But, where last year's Skytop was open to the sun, this year's Speedtop features a long roof to match that long profile.
The Skytop gave us a vision of what an uber-luxe modern Z8 might look like. This year's Speedtop perhaps harkens back to the Z3 coupe, a machine that was oft-derided in its day but history rightfully looks upon far more fondly.
It's not just the profile that differentiates these two Italo-German concepts. The Speedtop's interior differs substantially from that of its predecessor. It, too, eschews the 8 Series' regular 2+2 layout, instead offering a pair of parcel shelves behind the front seats where some appropriately branded bags slot in nicely.
Open the hatch, and you'll find a split-level storage compartment trimmed in brogued hides and rimmed with integrated lights to ensure your chauffeur won't struggle to find your carry-on.
Up front, the interior is far more familiar, with the 8 Series' crystal shifter and rotary iDrive controller mounted between a set of plush-looking sports seats. It's all clad in a two-tone motif, which BMW calls Sundown Maroon and Moonstone White, the former chosen to match the exterior Floating Sunstone Maroon exterior paint.
It's a sophisticated, somewhat understated color that tones down the wild shapes flowing across the concept. It's actually most dramatic when viewed from above, where you can see the subtle spline that runs across the roof and flows into the generous spoiler hanging from the top of the hatch.
Up front, under that prodigious hood, you'll find a familiar V8. The company doesn't list any specs, but last year's Skytop borrowed its 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 from the M8 Competition. If it's the same lump here, that would mean 617 horsepower — plenty of performance to match the abundance of style.
Again, BMW calls this a concept, and as concept cars go, it's certainly among the more luscious. But unlike 2023's Concept Touring Coupé, this is destined for production. Extremely limited production, but production nevertheless. The Skytop was so warmly received that BMW decided to build 50 of the things for lucky (and wealthy) collectors. Speedtop will be more widely available, but only slightly. Production of this sweet shooting brake will be limited to just 70 units, and while the price hasn't been disclosed, it'll be high.
But before you get your hopes up, you should know that none of those 70 are coming to the United States. Yes, the Speedtop is yet another desirable machine with a hatch that Americans will have to admire from afar. But hey, at least we finally got the M5 Touring, right?