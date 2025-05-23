BMW's Stunning Concept Speedtop Is Hatchback Haute Couture

The Skytop gave us a vision of what an uber-luxe modern Z8 might look like. This year's Speedtop perhaps harkens back to the Z3 coupe, a machine that was oft-derided in its day but history rightfully looks upon far more fondly.

It's not just the profile that differentiates these two Italo-German concepts. The Speedtop's interior differs substantially from that of its predecessor. It, too, eschews the 8 Series' regular 2+2 layout, instead offering a pair of parcel shelves behind the front seats where some appropriately branded bags slot in nicely.

Open the hatch, and you'll find a split-level storage compartment trimmed in brogued hides and rimmed with integrated lights to ensure your chauffeur won't struggle to find your carry-on.