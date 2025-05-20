Cadillac integrates other dynamic systems well, too. The regenerative braking slows the vehicle as much as possible before switching to friction brakes. That handoff is seamless, giving the Vistiq a natural pedal feel down to a stop. Cadillac also offers three levels of brake regen: Off, Normal and High. High provides 0.3 g of regen when the driver’s foot is off the throttle, which can bring the SUV to a complete stop. Normal slows the Vistiq with 0.23 g, requiring more brake pedal, and Off lets the vehicle coast. A paddle on the left side of the steering wheel also lets the driver control the regen manually, providing full regen to stop or dabs of regen to slow for corners.

Despite the Vistiq’s standard 615 hp, the throttle is easy to operate — well, most of the time. A heavy foot triggers strong acceleration that comes on quickly, then flattens out rather than building like the response of a gas engine. Still, the Vistiq has plenty in reserve for easy passing. A VMax button on the steering wheel acts as the gateway to sharp acceleration. Come to a stop, press VMax, floor the brake and the throttle, then let go of the brake, and the Vistiq provides a shock of acceleration that unlocks a Cadillac-claimed 3.7-second 0-60 mph sprint. That’s a lot of power for a three-row family hauler.

High-tech, roomy cabin

Like the Escalade it aspires to, the Vistiq has a high-tech cabin adorned with premium materials. A 33-inch curved display dominates the dashboard. It includes touch controls for the trip computer on the left, a digital instrument cluster and an infotainment touchscreen with Google Built-In tech. The screen is easy to reach, reacts quickly to inputs, and is quite intuitive to use. It can also be controlled via a BMW-like puck on the center console, which goes well with the Mercedes-Benz-like door-mounted seat controls and column-mounted shifter. The Vistiq doesn’t offer Apple CarPlay or Android Auto connectivity, and that may turn off some buyers.