BMW is tightening its slow-selling XM lineup from two vehicles to one, offering just the top-spec XM Label for 2026. New exterior color options will be offered along with new interior styles and faster charging rates for the plug-in hybrid battery. With 738 horsepower, the XM will continue to be the most powerful roadgoing vehicle produced by BMW’s M division.

Frozen Tanzanite Blue metallic paint will be offered on the XM the first time, with the “frozen” notation meaning the color is matte as opposed to glossy. BMW says the XM also comes with a new animation for the welcome lights to impress onlookers after dark, and there are new 23-inch M alloy wheels with a black finish.