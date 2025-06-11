2026 BMW XM First Look: Only the Top Trim Remains

The slow-selling BMW XM is only available in fancy-pants Label guise for 2026

2026 BMW XM Label front 3/4
  • written by
    edited by
  • BMW shrinks the 2026 XM lineup to one well-equipped version.
  • The XM Label is the most powerful roadgoing BMW M model.
  • There are new colors inside and out for 2026.

BMW is tightening its slow-selling XM lineup from two vehicles to one, offering just the top-spec XM Label for 2026. New exterior color options will be offered along with new interior styles and faster charging rates for the plug-in hybrid battery. With 738 horsepower, the XM will continue to be the most powerful roadgoing vehicle produced by BMW’s M division.

Frozen Tanzanite Blue metallic paint will be offered on the XM the first time, with the “frozen” notation meaning the color is matte as opposed to glossy. BMW says the XM also comes with a new animation for the welcome lights to impress onlookers after dark, and there are new 23-inch M alloy wheels with a black finish.

2026 BMW XM Label interior

Inside, buyers can choose from Night Blue leather with Vintage Coffee accents, black Leather with Vintage Coffee accents or Silverstone leather with black accents. BMW also notes that the rear seat comfort cushions (matching the color of the seat surfaces) are now standard for all XMs with the fancier Merino leather upholstery. BMW’s massive Curved Display, quad-zone automatic climate control and heated seats are all standard.

Power continues to come from a hybrid system consisting of a twin-turbo V8 making 577 hp and an electric motor integrated into the eight-speed automatic transmission, which can deliver additional boost for a total of 738 hp. Combined torque is also rated at the same 738 lb-ft.

With its all-wheel-drive setup, the XM Label can get to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds with an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph, unless buyers specify the optional M Driver’s Package, which increases that speed limit to 175 mph.

2026 BMW XM Label rear 3/4

BMW upgraded the XM's Level 2 charging capabilities to accept 11 kW, up from 7.4 kW. That should shorten the mild hybrid’s recharged time from 4.25 hours to just under 3 hours. BMW estimates the XM Label has an all-electric driving range of 30 miles.

The 2026 BMW XM Label will be produced at the company’s Spartanburg, South Carolina plant beginning in August. BMW says pricing will be announced closer to launch. The current XM Label starts just under $190,000, or about $27,000 more than the soon-to-be-discontinued base XM.

by

Jake Lingeman is a freelance automotive journalist based in the Detroit metro area.

edited by

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content.

