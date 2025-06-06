Bad: The throttle response of the EX90 is weirdly dull. There's a clear delay between tipping in the pedal and any forward motion, which is strange because there isn't an engine that needs to spin up. Putting the EX90 into its Performance mode helps, but you don't want to be driving around in that mode all the time and hurting your range. Hopefully Volvo can fix this with a software update.

That better be one big update, because the software in this vehicle is a mess. And we're not just talking about the infotainment (though we'll get to that). In our time testing and rating the EX90 in preparation for this piece, it gave us no less than 10 different error messages, ranging from safety warnings to charging errors and even a "critical suspension error" that limited the vehicle to 60 mph on the highway. But each time, we'd turn the SUV on and off and the errors would disappear.

Volvo has also gone for a very minimalistic cabin, and buttons have for the most part disappeared. That means nearly all of the cabin controls are routed through the screen and while it is big, responsive, and pretty, the layout is not as intuitive as it needs to be for something you'll use so often. For example, turning on the headlights during the day (as you need to do on some roads) takes digging down through several menus and in that time you're also not looking at the road. We'll see how the vehicle (and its infotainment) evolves over the next year as Volvo has told us that some big updates are on the way, including one that will add Android Auto. However, what's there now feels a bit haphazard.