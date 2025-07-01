Genesis Will Go Racing Next Year With the GMR-001 Hypercar

But that isn't true of the Genesis Magma Racing car. The model shown at this year's 24 Hours of Le Mans looks like a flaming orange ball of fire. The most subtle detail is what Genesis calls the "anti-wedge" — think of it as a parabolic line that runs along the side of the car, giving it a fluid, curvy appearance. You can see this design detail across Genesis' road-going vehicle lineup and it's a key component to the brand's sophisticated design language. Incorporating the anti-wedge element into the hypercar is a bold move, as other manufacturers' cars are riddled with flat panels and straight lines. If BMW's Le Mans car is Kate Moss, the Genesis skews more toward Marilyn Monroe.

But don't think that the anti-wedge is just there for looks. The curvy body design also helps the car achieve the maximum 4:1 downforce-to-drag ratio as specified for LMDh cars. Genesis' lead designer, Luc Donckerwolke, said that his aim was to keep the design functional.

"There is no styling that will not generate performance," Donckerwolke said. "There are no elements that are there just to make it look cool. It's all about aerodynamic performance."

The car should stand out even at night thanks to the traditional two-bar Genesis light signature. Featured in both the front and rear of the GMR-001 car, the lights on this car are pure Genesis goodness. The car also has a stunning orange paint job that darkens to red toward the rear of the car. This hue shift is intentional — it represents a temperature change as your eyes move closer to the car's engine and exhaust.