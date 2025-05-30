The Toyota 4Runner, Land Cruiser and Tacoma Turned Hell's Revenge Into a Piece of Cake

Three Toyota off-roaders vs. one challenging trail

Despite being fairly new to off-roading, I was able to safely traverse all the obstacles and different terrains I encountered in all three Toyotas I drove. The Land Cruiser and the 4Runner TRD Off-Road Premium are the two vehicles that can be pitted directly against each other. Both vehicles are SUVs and ride on Toyota’s TNGA-F platform with the same suspension setup and hybrid powertrain. I also drove the Tacoma TRD Pro, which bears many similarities to its siblings but in truck form.

Hell’s Revenge hits you with a stunning challenge right off the bat: a narrow uphill path — also called a fin — that welcomes you at the trailhead. From the parking lot, the hill looks intimidating, but once you initiate the climb, you instantly begin to enjoy the ride and appreciate your surroundings. Every obstacle we encountered shouldn't be taken lightly because the consequences can be severe. Soon after descending, we came across uneven ground with rocks and boulders on both sides and a narrow path that served as the ideal route to avoid damage. All three trucks put their suspension systems to work and wheeled through this without any fuss.

As we kept motoring along, we came across boulders and steep hills we had to carefully climb to reach higher points and continue. The Toyotas once again got up and over with ease. The Land Cruiser’s 32-degree approach angle came in handy in these instances because it avoided hitting most obstacles altogether. The 4Runner’s significantly lower approach angle — 19 degrees — was noticeable as I tapped the front skid plate more than once.

Departure angles on all three vehicles were sufficient, but one thing that irked me was the rear mud flaps on the Land Cruiser. Every single time we had a steep descent and came to flat ground, the mud flaps would make contact. Of course, those can be removed, and I highly suggest you do so if you plan on taking it off-roading. The Tacoma is longer than its SUV siblings, but it still managed to get through tight spaces and turns with the only issue being the trailer hitch that kept scraping on steep drops.