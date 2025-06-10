Drive by Brake: What Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram Owners Need to Know

Ever heard of Drive by Brake? We certainly hadn't — at least, not until this feature activated in our Dodge Charger Daytona EV late last month.

Drive by Brake is a safety function that provides "a controlled and limited amount of torque" should a vehicle's accelerator stop working, according to Dodge. This means an owner can safely continue to drive the vehicle for a short period of time, and at speeds up to 50 mph, using the brake pedal to control the speed.

It seems smart, in theory. The problem is, most Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram owners don't know this feature exists.