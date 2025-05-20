2026 Toyota RAV4 vs. 2025 Hyundai Tucson: Plug-in Hybrids Compared

Engines and fuel economy

The plug-in versions of both the RAV4 and the Tucson come standard with all-wheel drive. The 2026 Toyota is powered by an updated version of the automaker’s PHEV system that Toyota says will produce up to 320 horsepower, although it doesn’t say what would cause the system to make less. The Tucson PHEV uses a smaller engine with the aid of a turbocharger, producing 268 horsepower. The Toyota uses an electronic continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT), whereas the Hyundai has an electrified conventional six-speed automatic to handle shifting duties; the latter has the familiar feeling of shifting between gears, while the former can move from one ratio to another without interrupting power.

While we don’t have fuel economy ratings for the new RAV4 PHEV, Toyota has shared that its all-electric range expands from 42 miles to 50 miles on a charge, in part thanks to a larger battery. The 2025 Tucson Plug-in manages just 32 miles per charge.

The 2025 Tucson Plug-in Hybrid scores 35 mpg in the city, highway and combined metrics. For reference, the 2025 RAV4 PHEV beats those numbers, with 38 mpg combined (40 city/36 highway). Expect the 2026 version to meet or do better than the 2025’s ratings.