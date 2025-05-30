There are certain things in my life that I simply expect to work the same every time. Water coming out of my kitchen faucet when I turn it on, for example, or the repetitive banality of a Hallmark holiday movie. A vehicle's accelerator and brake pedals would be on that list, too. Yet disappointingly, Edmunds' all-electric 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona couldn't get that right recently.

Let's call this the curious case of a Dodge Charger's unintended acceleration.

I'll get into it, but some background first. This Dodge Charger is part of Edmunds' One-Year Road Test fleet. These are vehicles that Edmunds' editorial team drives and lives with for a year (sometimes more), so we can better report on what the ownership experience is actually like. We bought our 670-horsepower Charger for $85,965 a few months ago, and I had been driving it for about a week in late May when the following situation occurred.