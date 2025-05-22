Technology

If this is a contest solely based on screen size, the Subaru would be the clear winner. But because the software powering these screens and ease of use are both factors, it makes the picture a lot murkier.

The vertically oriented 11.6-inch touchscreen comes standard on all Forester models except the base model, and though it takes up a lot of dashboard real estate, we think that space could have been better used for other things like, say, physical climate controls.

It is also slow to respond to inputs and, compared to a modern smartphone, it feels ancient. Swiping around, pressing buttons to turn on my heated seats or activate an off-road mode, there’s always a delay and it’s especially bad if you just turned the car on. The screen can take 10 to 20 seconds to respond to inputs on startup. There's wireless Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, and both work better than the built-in features. But those still suffer from the same maddening input lag.

Our technology score also takes into account driver aids and they work great for the most part, except for the adaptive cruise control. When it's activated, it constantly asks you to keep your hands on the wheel and does a poor job detecting when they are, so you end up having to jiggle the steering wheel with some force every 10 seconds or so to let the system know you're still engaged. But the Forester Hybrid does offer a surround-view camera system as an option, something that the CR-V unfortunately lacks because the Honda has one of the worst rearview cameras of any new vehicle that's on sale today.

The CR-V’s 9-inch touchscreen (standard on all but the base model) may not look as impressive on the dealer floor, but it might be better to live with. This screen isn’t perfect either — it's running on an older version of Honda's infotainment, which the 2026 CR-V will change, thankfully — but at least it's easy to find everything. And, most importantly, there's no lag whether you're using the system or Apple CarPlay/Android Auto wirelessly.

It's also placed up higher on the dashboard where it's easier to see while driving. With the Subaru's, you feel like you end up looking down at your lap sometimes to see the bottom of the screen (aka where the climate controls are). Since Honda doesn't try to jam those controls in the screen and keeps them physical, the whole interior ecosystem benefits.

We also prefer the Honda's wireless charging pad, which is nicely rubberized and keeps your phone from sliding around. The Forester Hybrid's pad won't hold your phone in place if you turn, so it stops charging and bangs around the storage bin like a pinball. Not ideal.

Scores

Subaru Forester Hybrid: 7.5/10

Honda CR-V Hybrid: 8.5/10



