Changes for '26

The Vantage's twin-turbocharged V8 is sourced from Mercedes-AMG but gets an Aston Martin-specific tuning, as well as revised heads, new camshaft profiles, larger turbochargers and a few other tweaks. Output is up to 656 horsepower, 153 more hp than the last generation's V8. Torque output is up to 590 lb-ft. At Edmunds' test track, the Vantage coupe hit 60 mph in 3.7 seconds and sprinted through the quarter mile in 11.2 seconds at an absolutely blistering 130.2 mph. The Roadster should perform similarly, and the V8's exhaust note only sounds sweeter with the top down.

Power is fed solely to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. The transmission is mounted at the rear axle, helping the Vantage's weight balance. Other mechanical changes for the updated Vantage include a shorter final-drive ratio for improved throttle response, a repositioned front cross member, and a stiffer but lighter front cross brace above the engine. The suspension geometry has been changed, too, and updated with adaptive dampers.

Inside, the cabin has been completely revised. The interior looks and feels much more premium than before, and Aston Martin has expanded its options list for things like upholstery, trim and paint colors. The interior is packaged better, too, with a better layout for everything from the cupholders to the climate controls. The infotainment system is all-new and a big improvement from the ancient Mercedes-sourced system found in the pre-refresh Vantage.



