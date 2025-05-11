- The Vantage Roadster gets the same updates as the coupe, including better tech, a new interior and a more powerful engine.
- The convertible top fully retracts in under 7 seconds.
- It's also far, far better to drive fast than before.
2026 Aston Martin Vantage Roadster First Drive: So Much Better Than Before
Subtle tweaks make the Vantage's hefty price tag more palatable
The Aston Martin Vantage received a big update for 2025. While the car isn't all-new, it's heavily revised both on the surface and underneath that sleek sheetmetal. And despite a significant bump in price, the new Vantage is a significantly better and more charming car than the car it replaced. I've had the opportunity to drive the Vantage a few times now, and it's never once disappointed. For 2026, Aston Martin is bringing the Vantage Roadster back into the lineup, and I'm happy to report that it's just as fine to drive as its fixed-roof sibling.
Changes for '26
The Vantage's twin-turbocharged V8 is sourced from Mercedes-AMG but gets an Aston Martin-specific tuning, as well as revised heads, new camshaft profiles, larger turbochargers and a few other tweaks. Output is up to 656 horsepower, 153 more hp than the last generation's V8. Torque output is up to 590 lb-ft. At Edmunds' test track, the Vantage coupe hit 60 mph in 3.7 seconds and sprinted through the quarter mile in 11.2 seconds at an absolutely blistering 130.2 mph. The Roadster should perform similarly, and the V8's exhaust note only sounds sweeter with the top down.
Power is fed solely to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. The transmission is mounted at the rear axle, helping the Vantage's weight balance. Other mechanical changes for the updated Vantage include a shorter final-drive ratio for improved throttle response, a repositioned front cross member, and a stiffer but lighter front cross brace above the engine. The suspension geometry has been changed, too, and updated with adaptive dampers.
Inside, the cabin has been completely revised. The interior looks and feels much more premium than before, and Aston Martin has expanded its options list for things like upholstery, trim and paint colors. The interior is packaged better, too, with a better layout for everything from the cupholders to the climate controls. The infotainment system is all-new and a big improvement from the ancient Mercedes-sourced system found in the pre-refresh Vantage.
Supreme speed
The mountain roads south of Palm Springs, California, are winding, wonderful and not dissimilar to the roads in southern Spain where I first drove the updated Vantage. During the middle of the week, they were also mostly devoid of traffic. The few cars that were on the road were more than happy to let my satin gray Vantage pass by.
With the push of a switch, the Vantage's convertible soft top drops in fewer than 7 seconds, stowing away neatly and not taking up too much of the Vantage's cargo area. The top can be lowered while driving at speeds up to 30 mph. While it's not as cavernous as the coupe's hatch, the Roadster's trunk is still large enough to fit luggage for two for a weekend away, which isn't something you can say about all convertibles.
While it's certainly luxurious, the Vantage Roadster is no grand tourer. This is a drop-top sports car through and through, and, at least on the street, provides the same thrills as its hardtop sibling. This is a car with some immense punching power. Dip your foot into the accelerator at any speed and the Vantage pulls hard. Few cars have as much midrange and top-end power as the updated Vantage.
The electronic dampers can be adjusted for ride comfort, but the Vantage Roadster is never plush. In its most compliant setting, it's on the firm side of comfortable. In the sportiest drive mode, the ride is too stiff for all but the smoothest street or track. Aston Martin's engineers could have softened the settings for the Roadster, but they wanted the car to feel and perform similarly to the Vantage coupe.
For such a large car, the Vantage Roadster feels rather light on its feet. Body roll is kept well in check, and the steering, though not as communicative as I would ideally want, is quick and weighted well. The engine is mounted behind the rear axle, so the front end of the car is light and easy to maneuver. The Vantage platform is well sorted, and while it might not perform as well on a track, the Vantage Roadster feels more than capable on the street.
While I brought sunscreen and a hat with the intention of driving with the top down the entire time, I put the insulated soft top up on the freeway to see how the wind noise compares to the coupe. I drove a Mazda MX-5 Miata from Los Angeles to St. Louis on more than one occasion, and after about 1,000 miles, the lack of sound insulation from the Mazda's thin top can start to drive you mad. While it's not as quiet as the coupe, the Vantage Roadster lets in less wind and road noise than some coupes I've driven.
Moving on up
Rivals like the Porsche 911 Cabriolet and Mercedes-AMG SL feel softer and less sporty than the Vantage Roadster, while rivals like the Lamborghini Huracan Spyder or McLaren Artura Spider are a bit more hardcore and less comfortable day to day. None of the bunch feel as luxurious as the Vantage either.
Aston Martin has made no secret of its desire to move upmarket in terms of both performance and luxury. Thank Lawrence Stroll and his consortium for that push. On that front, Aston Martin certainly succeeded with the updated Vantage Roadster. The 2026 model is faster and better to drive than before, but it's also more comfortable and feels much more premium inside. It's more expensive than before, but the updates definitely make it feel worth the money.