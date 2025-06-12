The 2025 Ford F-150 Lobo Is Just an Appearance Package

The truck's more aggressive styling doesn't come with extra performance

2025 Ford F-150 Lobo front three quarter
  • Like the Maverick, Ford is adding a Lobo package to the larger F-150.
  • The F-150 Lobo is powered exclusively by a 5.0-liter V8.
  • Sadly, aside from a lowered rear suspension, there aren't any performance upgrades on offer.

The 1990s saw the birth and the peak of the street truck. These weren't for towing or hauling — these pickups were about style and performance. Think GMC Syclone or Ford F-150 SVT Lightning (an old performance pickup nothing like the Lightning EV on sale today). Up until recently, the street truck was effectively dead, but Ford has brought it back to life with the Maverick Lobo, and now the new 2025 F-150 Lobo. 

Last year, Ford launched the Maverick Lobo with more aggressive styling, a lowered suspension and some performance upgrades ... which failed to deliver any notable improvement in our testing. Even though the Maverick and the F-150 share a name, it doesn't look like Ford is following its own trend of endowing its Lobos with new performance parts.

Available as a package on the F-150's one-step-from-the-bottom STX trim, the F-150 Lobo is most immediately identifiable by its 10-piece ground effects kit and unique grille with a segmented front light bar. Black accents abound throughout the exterior, including the truck's hood vents, exhaust and Lobo-exclusive 22-inch wheels. Around the back, you'll find upgraded taillights from midrange F-150 models (though they're still halogen units rather than LEDs) and a dual exhaust system. Additionally, the truck's rear suspension is lowered by 2 inches, giving it a flat, more planted stance. The Lobo is only available as a four-door SuperCrew with a 5.5-foot bed.

As for performance upgrades, well, there aren't any, or at least none that weren't already available within the F-150 lineup. All Lobos are equipped with the F-150's 5.0-liter V8, but it makes the same 400 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque as it does in every other F-150. Ford also includes its upgraded two-speed automatic four-wheel-drive system, but again, it's no different in the Lobo than in other models — though this is the only way you can get that system on the STX trim. The brakes, suspension (aside from the lowered rear), steering and everything else are all unchanged. Sure, that dual exhaust probably sounds a little meaner, but again, it's no different than what's available on other F-150s.

2025 Ford F-150 Lobo rear

Frankly, this is pretty disappointing. Ford itself admits "street truck culture is about looks and performance," so to only enhance the F-150's looks while leaving its performance effectively untouched is a bit of a bummer. To its credit, Ford seems to acknowledge this to some degree, and expects that at least some F-150 Lobo customers will modify their trucks, ideally with parts from the Ford Performance Parts catalog if they want to keep their warranty intact.

The Ford F-150 Lobo will go on sale this fall. The Lobo package costs $4,695 on its own, but requires the addition of the aforementioned V8 and 4WD, so the truck starts at $59,995, including destination charges. That's a pretty penny for what's ultimately an appearance package. Yes, it upgrades that 4WD system, but still.

We love that Ford is trying here; street trucks are super cool, and we'd love to see more automakers join the party. We just wish they'd fully commit to the bit.

Ryan Greger entered the automotive industry straight out of college in 2020. Since then, he's managed social media and created content for several companies, most recently at Edmunds, where he is a social media content strategist. In addition to his social media prowess, Ryan is an avid writer, authoring reviews and other articles at Edmunds. Ryan also enjoys high-end automotive photography and has developed a sizable following on social media, where he shares photos of some of the world's finest vehicles.

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

