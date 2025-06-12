The 2025 Ford F-150 Lobo Is Just an Appearance Package

Available as a package on the F-150's one-step-from-the-bottom STX trim, the F-150 Lobo is most immediately identifiable by its 10-piece ground effects kit and unique grille with a segmented front light bar. Black accents abound throughout the exterior, including the truck's hood vents, exhaust and Lobo-exclusive 22-inch wheels. Around the back, you'll find upgraded taillights from midrange F-150 models (though they're still halogen units rather than LEDs) and a dual exhaust system. Additionally, the truck's rear suspension is lowered by 2 inches, giving it a flat, more planted stance. The Lobo is only available as a four-door SuperCrew with a 5.5-foot bed.

As for performance upgrades, well, there aren't any, or at least none that weren't already available within the F-150 lineup. All Lobos are equipped with the F-150's 5.0-liter V8, but it makes the same 400 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque as it does in every other F-150. Ford also includes its upgraded two-speed automatic four-wheel-drive system, but again, it's no different in the Lobo than in other models — though this is the only way you can get that system on the STX trim. The brakes, suspension (aside from the lowered rear), steering and everything else are all unchanged. Sure, that dual exhaust probably sounds a little meaner, but again, it's no different than what's available on other F-150s.