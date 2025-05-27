Your Privacy

By accessing this website, you acknowledge that Edmunds and its third-party business partners may use cookies, pixels, and similar technologies to collect information about you and your interactions with the website as described in our Privacy Statement; and you agree that your use of the website is subject to our Visitor Agreement.

2026 BMW M2 CS: Germany's Little Powerhouse Is Back

The new 523-horsepower M2 CS starts a hair under $100K

2026 BMW M2 CS driving
  • written by
    edited by
  • BMW's lightweight M2 CS returns after a five-year hiatus.
  • Exposed carbon-fiber bodywork points to lighter weight.
  • The starting price is $99,775 including destination.

As BMW's model lineup grows and grows, both in terms of the number of cars available and the sheer mass of those individual machines, some fans of the brand's older performance-oriented autos have been feeling a little disenfranchised. But the release of the original M2 nearly a decade ago, followed by the lighter and faster M2 CS in 2019, gave lovers of Bavarian sports cars with petite dimensions and extreme performance something to feel good about. 

BMW bestowed a new 453-horsepower M2 upon us in 2023 (upgraded to 473 hp this year), and there was much rejoicing, but that just started the clock on the M2 CS watch. Today, following a preview at the 2025 Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este on Italy's Lake Como, that alarm has rung. It's the 2026 BMW M2 CS, and it looks to be the company's angriest and most aggressive little M yet.

Consider These Recommendations
2026 BMW M2 CS profile

While the shape is unmistakably 2 Series, the new CS has had some extensive revisions to the bodywork, much of it done in carbon fiber. There's a big new diffuser at the rear, plus an exposed carbon roof and mirror caps to boot. BMW says this reduces the M2 CS' weight to 3,770 pounds, 97 pounds lighter than a regular M2.

The trunk lid curves up to form a pronounced ducktail spoiler at the rear. Up front, there's a more aggressive splitter slung under a nose punctuated by a kidney grille that's more flared than on the regular M2. Gold-hued latticework wheels complete the look, measuring 19 inches up front and 20 inches at the rear, covering carbon-ceramic brakes (an $8,500 option). All that, plus some crimson M2 CS badges on the boot and the nose, ensure this thing won't be confused with an everyday M2. 

2026 BMW M2 CS interior

Under the hood is the same 3.0-liter inline-six as in the regular M2, but naturally, it's had a bit of a massage to prepare it for duty in the CS. BMW says horsepower is up 50 hp to 523 hp and its torque is up 36 lb-ft to 479 lb-ft, while stiffer engine mounts keep things from flopping around under the hood. That engine is connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission (sorry, manual fans), which has been reprogrammed to be even more aggressive than before.

The traction management software has also had a few upgrades, now offering 10 separate modes to suit even the most specific grip-related needs. For those who prefer no grip, the M Drift Analyzer mode returns, which not only allows you the wheelspin you need to shred the rear tires but also measures precisely how long of a drift you achieve.

2026 BMW M2 CS driving

Whether you're setting new drift records or more focused on improving lap times, you'll be held in place by M Carbon bucket seats, pierced by an illuminated CS logo and still featuring the unfortunate carbon-fiber hump on the base between your legs, as found on the M3 CS and elsewhere. The styling on those, plus the three-spoke steering wheel, was specifically designed to get the juices flowing of anyone who admires the company's racers.

The M2 CS' mechanical upgrades and weight savings conspire to drop the thing's 0-60 mph time down to 3.7 seconds, 0.2 second quicker than the regular M2. Top speed is now an electronically limited 188 mph. That all sounds spicy enough to get BMW M purists' hearts beating faster, but it's going to make their wallets substantially lighter. The 2026 BMW M2 CS starts at $99,775 including $1,175 for destination. That's a roughly 50% premium over the cost of a regular M2. Worth it? We won't know until we get a go behind the wheel.

by

Tim Stevens is a freelance automotive and technology journalist with more than 25 years of experience. Tim is a correspondent for Edmunds and frequently contributes to major domestic and international online, print and broadcast news outlets including MotorTrend, TechCrunch, Wired, CBS and the AP, sharing his insights and perspectives on everything from cybersecurity to supercars. When not writing about or working on cars, he can often be found rebuilding pinball machines or getting lost in the woods.

edited by

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and drive his 2000 BMW M Roadster.

Get More Edmunds Car News in Your Inbox

Related information

Latest Automotive News

Related Automotive News

Recommended

Other models

Back to Top

Join Edmunds

Receive pricing updates, shopping tips & more!

Back to Top