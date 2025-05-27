2026 BMW M2 CS: Germany's Little Powerhouse Is Back

As BMW's model lineup grows and grows, both in terms of the number of cars available and the sheer mass of those individual machines, some fans of the brand's older performance-oriented autos have been feeling a little disenfranchised. But the release of the original M2 nearly a decade ago, followed by the lighter and faster M2 CS in 2019, gave lovers of Bavarian sports cars with petite dimensions and extreme performance something to feel good about.

BMW bestowed a new 453-horsepower M2 upon us in 2023 (upgraded to 473 hp this year), and there was much rejoicing, but that just started the clock on the M2 CS watch. Today, following a preview at the 2025 Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este on Italy's Lake Como, that alarm has rung. It's the 2026 BMW M2 CS, and it looks to be the company's angriest and most aggressive little M yet.