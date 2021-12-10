Kia NewsToday’s Car News From Edmunds

  1. Home
  2. Car News
  3. Kia

10 Car Redesigns That Both Delight and Disappoint

Dec 10, 2021 5:00 PM GMT+0000

Edmunds editor Mark Takahashi spotlights recent vehicle redesigns that both delight and disappoint. Read on to see if your favorites made the list.

By Mark Takahashi

10 Car Redesigns That Both Delight and Disappoint

2023 Kia Niro First Look: Say Goodbye to Boring

Nov 30, 2021 1:00 AM GMT+0000

The second-generation Niro was just shown at the 2021 Seoul Mobility Show, and we think the Niro finally has the good looks to back up its strong value statement.

By Nick Yekikian

2023 Kia Niro First Look: Say Goodbye to Boring

2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid Goes After Fuel-Sipping Goodness

Nov 17, 2021 7:15 PM GMT+0000

The 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid will get a projected 39 mpg combined to complement its added space, new tech and fresh style.

By Ronald Montoya

2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid Goes After Fuel-Sipping Goodness

2023 Kia Sportage Aims to Be Most Spacious and High-Tech Compact SUV on the Market

Oct 27, 2021 6:00 PM GMT+0000

While the current model is fine but fairly uncompetitive, the redesigned 2023 Kia Sportage SUV is aimed at dominating the compact crossover segment.

By Cameron Rogers

2023 Kia Sportage Aims to Be Most Spacious and High-Tech Compact SUV on the Market

Is the Used Car Pricing Madness Over?

Sep 15, 2021 7:00 PM GMT+0000

Edmunds experts give advice on whether now is the right time to sell or trade in your vehicle to maximize it's value.

By Jessica Caldwell

Is the Used Car Pricing Madness Over?

Best Minivan Showdown: Kia Carnival vs. Chrysler Pacifica vs. Honda Odyssey vs. Toyota Sienna

Sep 10, 2021 4:00 PM GMT+0000

The new 2022 Kia Carnival is an enticing vehicle with loads of space and standard technology. How does it stack up against other impressive minivans? This article pits the Carnival against the Honda Odyssey, Toyota Sienna and Chrysler Pacifica to see which reigns supreme.

By Ryan ZumMallen

Best Minivan Showdown: Kia Carnival vs. Chrysler Pacifica vs. Honda Odyssey vs. Toyota Sienna

The Best New Cars for First-Time Buyers

Aug 4, 2021 4:00 PM GMT+0000

Edmunds' experts recommend several well-rounded and affordable vehicles for first-time car shoppers. Selecting the right car or SUV can be daunting for first-time buyers, with hundreds of models to choose from. Let our experts help you narrow your search.

By Brent Romans

The Best New Cars for First-Time Buyers

3-Row SUV Face-off: Kia Telluride vs. Nissan Pathfinder

Jul 28, 2021 4:00 PM GMT+0000

The 2022 Nissan Pathfinder is all-new and drastically improved. Is it good enough to unseat the Edmunds Top Rated Kia Telluride?

By Mark Takahashi

3-Row SUV Face-off: Kia Telluride vs. Nissan Pathfinder

Top Picks for Special Finance Rates and Cash Offers for July 2021

Jul 7, 2021 3:15 PM GMT+0000

We've rounded up the best cash-back incentive offers or no-interest loans from automakers for July 2021.

By Ronald Montoya

Top Picks for Special Finance Rates and Cash Offers for July 2021

2022 Kia Telluride Gets More Standard Equipment, Higher Starting Price

Jun 23, 2021 4:00 PM GMT+0000

The Kia Telluride is already feature-packed, but for 2022 it's getting even more standard gear. Check out what Kia added to the 2022 Telluride, and how much extra it's going to cost.

By Travis Langness

2022 Kia Telluride Gets More Standard Equipment, Higher Starting Price

Top Picks for Special Finance Rates and Cash Offers for June 2021

Jun 11, 2021 6:11 PM GMT+0000

We've rounded up the best cash-back incentive offers or no-interest loans from automakers for June 2021.

By Ronald Montoya

Top Picks for Special Finance Rates and Cash Offers for June 2021

Midsize SUV Comparison Test: Kia Telluride vs. Honda Pilot vs. Subaru Ascent

Jun 4, 2021 4:00 PM GMT+0000

If you need both space and comfort in large amounts, the Kia Telluride, Honda Pilot and Subaru Ascent are three great choices. Each of these three-row crossovers has distinct advantages over the others, but which is the best midsize SUV all around? Read on to see our experts' opinions.

By Ryan ZumMallen

Midsize SUV Comparison Test: Kia Telluride vs. Honda Pilot vs. Subaru Ascent

Top Picks for Special Finance Rates and Cash Offers for May 2021

May 12, 2021 7:00 PM GMT+0000

We've rounded up the best cash-back incentive offers or no-interest loans from automakers for May 2021.

By Ronald Montoya

Top Picks for Special Finance Rates and Cash Offers for May 2021

Kia SUV Comparison: 2021 Kia Sorento vs. 2021 Kia Telluride

Apr 21, 2021 4:00 PM GMT+0000

Kia has two three-row SUVs on sale: the midsize Telluride and the smaller Sorento. Is one better than the other? Read on to find out.

By Elana Scherr

Kia SUV Comparison: 2021 Kia Sorento vs. 2021 Kia Telluride

Behind the Wheel of the 2022 Kia Carnival: How Does the Sedona Replacement Drive?

Mar 29, 2021 9:00 PM GMT+0000

The all-new 2022 Kia Carnival brings striking style and attitude to the stodgy family-friendly minivan segment. Check out all the details of how it handles on the road in our First Drive.

By Rex Tokeshi-Torres

Behind the Wheel of the 2022 Kia Carnival: How Does the Sedona Replacement Drive?

Related information

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model

Automotive News